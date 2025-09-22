Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: The most-awaited sale of the year is finally here, but at the moment, only Prime members can enjoy it. The sale will begin for non-prime members from September 23, where they can have a chance to grab great deals on mobiles, laptops, wearables, and much more. While a wide range of products will be experiencing price cuts, some smartphones are taking the centre stage.

Have a look at the top five early smartphone deals we got on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G

MRP: Rs 1,34,999 | Sale Price: Rs 71,999

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G is a premium phone with a strong titanium body and a large 17.25cm flat display. It has a powerful 200MP main camera with AI that gives you clear and enhanced images.

The phone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip, which handles heavy gaming and multiple apps, while the 5000mAh battery backs it up all day.

You also get an S Pen for notes and creativity, plus Samsung Knox and Wallet for strong security and safe payments.

OnePlus Nord CE5

MRP: Rs 24,999 | Sale Price: Rs 23,499

The OnePlus Nord CE5 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chip with up to 12GB RAM. The main highlight of this phone is its 7100mAh battery that lasts about 2.5 days and supports bypass charging.

Games like BGMI and CODM can run at 120 FPS. The phone has a 50MP Sony camera with OIS for photos and 4K video.

The 6.77-inch AMOLED screen refreshes at 120Hz and responds to touch even with wet hands. AI tools help edit photos, transcribe audio, and manage notes.

Apple iPhone 15





MRP: Rs 69,900 | Sale Price: Rs 46,999

The iPhone 15 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a colour-infused glass and aluminium body, and is water and dust-resistant.

It features Dynamic Island for quick alerts, a 48MP main camera with 2x telephoto zoom, and improved portrait shots.

It runs on the A16 Bionic chip, which supports smooth performance and a decent 3,349mAh battery to power the device.

Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G

MRP: Rs 23,999 | Sale Price: Rs 17,498

The Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers up to 4500 nits of peak brightness for clear, vibrant visuals. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and has a 50MP Sony OIS main camera with a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 16MP front camera for selfies.

It packs a 6000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and runs Android 15 with realme UI 6.0.

The device also has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

iQOO Neo 10R 5G

MRP: Rs 23,999 | Sale Price: Rs 17,498

The iQOO Neo 10R 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen3 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and is IP65 rated for dust and water resistance.

It has a slim 6400mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display has a 144Hz refresh rate.

Cameras include a 50MP main rear, 8MP ultrawide, and 32MP front, all supporting 4K video. Gaming stays stable with advanced cooling and Bypass Charging.

It runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 with long-term updates.

Apart from these, Amazon has dropped the price of many more electronics. If you are a Prime member, you might have seen the discounted prices, but if you are a non-Prime member, just wait and see what all Amazon has on its plate for you.