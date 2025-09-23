Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: From Samsung To Boat; Check Out Top 5 Deals On Smartwatches

Big Billion Days Smartwatch Offers: Flipkart’s big sale is now live, and this is the right time to grab a smartwatch at a great discount. If you were waiting to upgrade or buy your first smartwatch, this is probably the moment you should act upon. With so many brands and models, choosing the right one might feel confusing, but we are here to make it easy.

From Fastrack and Redmi all the way to Samsung, we have picked the top five smartwatch deals you should check out.

Redmi Watch Move

MRP: Rs 3,999| BBD Sale Price: Rs 1,699 (~57% Off)

The Redmi Watch Move features a 1.85-inch curved AMOLED display with 600 nits of brightness. It runs on a 300mAh battery with up to 14 days of use (7 days with AOD) and supports quick charging.

Health tracking includes heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, stress, steps, calories, and menstrual cycles. Lightweight with antibacterial TPU straps, it offers 150+ watch faces, IP68 resistance, Hindi/English support, and calling features.

Fastrack FS1 Pro

MRP: Rs 7995 | BBD Sale Price: Rs 2695 (~66% Off)

The Fastrack FS1 Pro smartwatch features a 1.96-inch Super AMOLED arched display with a resolution of 410 x 502 pixels, offering sharp visuals. It supports Always-On Display, though with AOD enabled, the battery lasts up to 48 hours, while normal use can extend up to 7 days.

The watch includes SingleSync Bluetooth calling, quick replies for Android, and contact storage (100 on Android, 50 on iOS). It also offers NitroFast charging, 110+ sports modes, 200+ watchfaces, in-built games, an AI voice assistant, and weather updates.

Samsung Galaxy Fit3

MRP: Rs 9,999| BBD Sale Price: Rs 2,699 (~73% Off)

The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 comes with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display in a lightweight plastic and aluminium design. It supports 100+ watch faces, tracks over 100 activities, and monitors sleep, stress, and heart rate, with fall detection included.

Users can manage notifications, media, and send preset replies, though it lacks GPS, NFC, and call support. Battery life lasts up to 13 days, with quick charging to 65% in 30 minutes via a two-pin magnetic charger.

It weighs 18.5g, has an IP68 rating, and comes in black, white, and pink.

Noise Colorfit Icon

MRP: Rs 5,999| BBD Sale Price: Rs 999 (~83% Off)

The Noise Colorfit Icon has a 1.8-inch LCD display and supports Bluetooth calling with AI voice assistance.

It includes the Noise Health Suite, offering blood oxygen monitoring, 24x7 heart rate tracking, stress monitoring, and sleep tracking. The smartwatch comes with 60 sports modes and over 100 watch faces.

It pairs with the NoiseFit app for deeper health insights. Other features include a touchscreen, call function, and fitness/outdoor tracking. The battery can last up to 7 days on a single charge.

Boat Wave Fury

MRP: Rs 7499 | BBD Sale Price: Rs 1099 (~85% Off)

The Boat Wave Fury comes with a 1.83-inch HD display that shows calls, reminders, and messages clearly.

It has a functional crown for easy navigation, letting you scroll, zoom, or select with simple movements. The watch supports Bluetooth calling through its built-in microphone, speaker, and interactive dial pad.

For fitness, it includes multiple sports modes to track different workouts. Health features include heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and sleep monitoring. It also has a touchscreen interface and supports both fitness and outdoor activities.

These were just a handful of smartwatch deals. If you want to look at more options, head to Amazon and scroll through more such smartwatches.