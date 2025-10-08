Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaks: 25% Faster Data Transfer & Top-Tier Snapdragon SoC Tipped

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaks: Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is shaping up to be a powerhouse when it launches in early 2026. Leaks and insider reports suggest the phone will prioritise performance and speed, with key upgrades over this year’s Galaxy S25 Ultra. One of the headline features of the S26 Ultra is its chipset. The device is expected to run on Samsung’s custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor, promising a significant boost in overall performance.

At the same time, some regions may see the Exynos 2600 SoC, the Snapdragon variant is expected to deliver peak efficiency, faster app loading, and smoother multitasking.

Faster Data Transfer and Smarter Thermals

Leaked details from X user Anthony (@TheGalox_) reveal that the S26 Ultra could come with up to 16 GB of RAM, designed to support 25 per cent faster data transfer compared to its predecessor.

Galaxy S26 Ultra



• Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy

• Bigger Vapor Chamber cooling

• 6.9" M14 QHD+ CoE Dynamic Amoled Display

• Privacy screen feature

• 200mp f/1.4 main, 50mp Ultrawide, 50mp 5x f/2.9 Periscope & 12mp 3x Telephoto

• 5000mah battery with 60w wired… pic.twitter.com/7B4ZEgdLsg — Anthony (@TheGalox_) October 8, 2025

To complement this, the handset may feature a larger vapour chamber to manage heat better, ensuring sustained performance during heavy use like gaming or multitasking.

Display, Storage, and Camera Highlights

Beyond performance, Samsung seems to be enhancing the user experience in other areas as well. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to sport a 6.9-inch M14 QHD+ CoE Dynamic AMOLED display, with a new “Privacy Display” feature spotted in the One UI 8.5 code. Storage options are expected to range from 256GB to 1TB, catering to users with demanding media needs.

Photography enthusiasts will likely be impressed with a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel periscope lens with 5x zoom, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom. A 5,000mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging is expected to keep the device running all day.

With faster memory, advanced thermals, and the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 at its heart, the Galaxy S26 Ultra promises to deliver one of Samsung’s most performance-driven flagships yet.