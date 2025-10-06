Is Samsung W26 Foldable Phone Coming To India? Check Price, Specifications, & More

After launching three new foldable phones earlier this year, Samsung is now preparing to introduce at least two more devices. As reported by Sam Mobile, one of them will be a tri-folding phone, while the other, which the company has just started teasing, will be exclusive to the Chinese market.

Samsung has confirmed that the announcement will take place on October 11, creating buzz among foldable phone fans in the country.

Samsung W26 Price & Availability

The new device is expected to be called the Samsung W26 and will likely be sold only in China.

New: Samsung will introduce the Chinese exclusive W26 Foldable on October 11th. pic.twitter.com/ofbigIOKc9 — Jason C. (@_TheJasonC) October 4, 2025

Pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, but it will probably be positioned as a premium foldable phone, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.

Samsung W26 Specifications

The W26 seems to follow the Galaxy Z Fold 7 closely in terms of hardware. It is likely to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.

The phone is expected to run One UI 8.0 with a promise of up to seven Android OS updates.

The device will likely have a 6.5-inch OLED cover screen and an 8-inch foldable OLED main display. It may come in black or red with a golden frame and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phone could offer an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance and an Enhanced Armour Aluminium frame for added durability.

Other expected features include a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging, two 10MP front cameras, and a rear camera setup with a 200MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Connectivity options may include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, UWB, and a USB 3.2 Type-C port. Stereo speakers are also expected, making the W26 a high-end foldable device for tech enthusiasts.