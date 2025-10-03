Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyNo Galaxy S26 In 2026: Leak Suggests Samsung Could Drop Base Model Next Year

No Galaxy S26 In 2026: Leak Suggests Samsung Could Drop Base Model Next Year

Samsung Galaxy S26 leaks hint at a shake-up in the lineup. The “entry-level” phone you expected might not even exist.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: The air is buzzing with leaks and rumours about Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series, and the latest one is quite surprising. According to SamMobile, Samsung might skip the standard Galaxy S26 altogether. Instead, the lineup could start with the Galaxy S26 Pro as the base, followed by the Galaxy S26 Edge in the middle, and the S26 Ultra at the top. So, no standard S26, just Pro, Edge, and Ultra.

What The Leak Says

According to Android Authority's July report, the standard S25 model could be removed, and the S25 Plus might be replaced by the Edge variant. As a result, the S26 Pro will serve as the base model, likely placing it at a higher starting price than previous “standard” models. This big shift is pointing to Samsung's broader strategy to make every phone in the flagship feel premium, as reported b GizBot.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Camera Rumours

Camera leaks are already making waves. An X user named Out of Galaxy jokes that the S26 Pro will use the same camera as the S25, adding that Samsung has been doing this since the S22.

Another X user, Jukan, disagrees, saying the S26 Pro will actually have a new main sensor, a combination of Sony’s 50MP 1.0µm sensor and Samsung’s fresh 50MP sensor.

As always with leaks, take everything with a pinch of salt. Samsung hasn’t confirmed any of these details, and we’ll have to wait for the official launch to know what’s real and what’s just fan speculation.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 03 Oct 2025 05:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Samsung TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable': MEA Condemns Brutality Amid PoK Protests
'Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable': MEA Condemns Brutality Amid PoK Protests
India
Police Lathicharge Caused Karur Stampede, TVK Claims In Court; Govt Rejects
Police Lathicharge Caused Karur Stampede, TVK Claims In Court; Govt Rejects
India
'F-16, JF-17 Among 5 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor': IAF Chief
'F-16, JF-17 Among 5 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor': IAF Chief
India
Bareilly On High Alert Ahead Of Friday Prayers, Internet Suspended For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
Bareilly On High Alert Ahead Of Friday Prayers, Internet Suspended Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
Advertisement

Videos

Bareilly SSP Leads Flag March City Split Into Four Super Zones And Four Special Zones
Breaking: Suspected Cough Syrup Kills 11 Children In MP And Rajasthan, Investigation Underway
Nitish Kumar Highlights Women Empowerment, Recalls Jeevika Self‑Help Success
POK Protests Escalate: Pakistan Forces Open Fire, 19 Killed, Internet Suspended
PM Modi to Hold Virtual Dialogue with Bihar Youth Tomorrow, Major Announcements Expected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget