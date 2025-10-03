No Galaxy S26 In 2026: Leak Suggests Samsung Could Drop Base Model Next Year

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: The air is buzzing with leaks and rumours about Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series, and the latest one is quite surprising. According to SamMobile, Samsung might skip the standard Galaxy S26 altogether. Instead, the lineup could start with the Galaxy S26 Pro as the base, followed by the Galaxy S26 Edge in the middle, and the S26 Ultra at the top. So, no standard S26, just Pro, Edge, and Ultra.

What The Leak Says

According to Android Authority's July report, the standard S25 model could be removed, and the S25 Plus might be replaced by the Edge variant. As a result, the S26 Pro will serve as the base model, likely placing it at a higher starting price than previous “standard” models. This big shift is pointing to Samsung's broader strategy to make every phone in the flagship feel premium, as reported b GizBot.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Camera Rumours

Camera leaks are already making waves. An X user named Out of Galaxy jokes that the S26 Pro will use the same camera as the S25, adding that Samsung has been doing this since the S22.



CONFIRMED‼️‼️‼️



Dear Samsung users, GREAT NEWS



Galaxy S26 Pro is going to feature the EXACT same cameras as the S25 😍



that got its cameras from the S24,

that got its cameras from the S23,

that got its cameras from the S22



Consistency is key!!!!!!!! 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/fqydNIZGXP — Out of Galaxy (@OutofGalaxyy) September 30, 2025

Another X user, Jukan, disagrees, saying the S26 Pro will actually have a new main sensor, a combination of Sony’s 50MP 1.0µm sensor and Samsung’s fresh 50MP sensor.

Not true.



The main sensor of the S26 Pro uses a new sensor compared to the S25 vanilla.



The main sensor used in the S26 Pro will be a combination of Sony’s new 50MP 1.0µm sensor and Samsung’s new 50MP sensor, applied differently depending on the region. https://t.co/EzaOXDMjiW — Jukan (@Jukanlosreve) October 1, 2025

As always with leaks, take everything with a pinch of salt. Samsung hasn’t confirmed any of these details, and we’ll have to wait for the official launch to know what’s real and what’s just fan speculation.