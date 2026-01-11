Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Israel Raises Security Alert As US May Intervene In Iran

Israel Raises Security Alert As US May Intervene In Iran

Israel is closely monitoring developments after US President Donald Trump repeatedly warned Iran’s leadership against using force to suppress demonstrators.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 02:00 PM (IST)

Israel has raised its security alert levels amid concerns that the United States could intervene in Iran, as the country grapples with its largest anti-government protests in years, according to three Israeli sources familiar with the matter.

Israel is closely monitoring developments after US President Donald Trump repeatedly warned Iran’s leadership against using force to suppress demonstrators. Over the weekend, Trump said Washington stood “ready to help” if the situation escalated.

Netanyahu Speaks With Marco Rubio

The sources, who attended Israeli security consultations over the weekend, did not specify what the heightened alert entails operationally. The move comes just months after Israel and Iran fought a brief but intense 12-day conflict in June.

According to one Israeli source present during the discussions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Saturday with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which the possibility of American intervention in Iran was discussed. A US official confirmed that the call took place but declined to disclose the details of the conversation.

The developments underscore growing regional tensions as unrest inside Iran deepens and global powers weigh their next steps.

Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Israel Iran Protests Marco Rubio
