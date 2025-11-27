Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Is It Worth Spending Rs 1 Lakh+ On New Phone?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: If you have a Galaxy S25 Ultra and are confused about whether you should switch to the S26 Ultra or not, this one is for you. The phone is expected to launch globally in February next year, and leaks in recent weeks have revealed what has changed and what has stayed the same.

Some upgrades seem meaningful, especially for heavy users, while others may not matter much for everyone. Let’s look at the major improvements to see if upgrading makes sense for you.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Design: What Has & Hasn’t Changed

If you want a totally new look, the Galaxy S26 Ultra might not impress you. The design is expected to look almost the same as the S25 Ultra. But leaks say Samsung may make the rear camera housing smoother and cleaner. The display will still be a big 6.9-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, but brightness might reach 3000 nits, which helps in direct sunlight.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera: Real Upgrade Or Not?

The Galaxy S26 Ultra may keep its 200-megapixel sensor, so the camera count isn’t changing. But there is one big improvement: a faster f/1.6 aperture. This allows more light into the camera, which could mean noticeably better night photos, colours and clarity.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Performance: Who Will Feel It The Most

The Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. If you game heavily, multitask or work on demanding apps, the jump in performance may feel strong. If you use your phone lightly, you might not feel a dramatic change daily.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Charging: Finally Faster

Charging may jump from 45W to 60W, meaning the Galaxy S26 Ultra could fill the battery much faster. Battery size seems similar, so the real upgrade is charging speed.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Cooling: Is It Built For Gamers

The Galaxy S26 Ultra might include a larger vapour cooling chamber, around 1.2× bigger than before. If you game or record videos for long periods, this could help the phone stay cool and avoid throttling.

Upgrade only if you value faster charging, better night photos, cooler gaming and more power. If your S25 Ultra already feels perfect, you may not need to switch immediately. Also, all these are based on leaks and rumours, so take them with a pinch of salt.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We regularly cover the latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leaks, so stay tuned to know more.