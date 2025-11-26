Samsung Galaxy S26 Ditching Google's Gemini For Bixby? The Leak No One Saw Coming

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Every day, Samsung fans see a new leak about the Galaxy S26 series. Some leaks talk about the Ultra’s battery life, some talk about design changes, and some discuss launch plans. These leaks make the waiting period both exciting and confusing. Today, we have discovered another huge leak, and this one is not about hardware.

It is about Bixby, and if the leak turns out to be true, Samsung might finally give its assistant the biggest upgrade ever.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Might Carry Bixby

A X (formerly Twitter) user under the name Semi-retired-ing shared that Samsung is preparing a major AI update for Bixby that will launch with the Samsung Galaxy S26.

The user said, “Bixby will have Perplexity integrated into it. Basic tasks will be handled by Bixby, while complicated, more thinking tasks will be backed by Perplexity. Just like how ChatGPT x Apple Intelligence works. Debut during the S26 series Unpacked very likely.”

Confirmed: Bixby will have Perplexity integrated into it. Basic tasks will be handled by Bixby while complicated, more thinking tasks will be backed by Perplexity. Just like how ChatGPT x Apple Intelligence works. Debut during the S26 series Unpacked very likely. — Semi-retired-ing (@chunvn8888) November 24, 2025

For years, Bixby has been overshadowed by Google Assistant and Alexa. Many users even saw it as a button they pressed by mistake. But this leak suggests that Samsung wants to fully change that image.

This means Bixby will not only follow commands but also talk in a more conversational and intelligent way. It will still control device-level actions, while Perplexity will handle advanced questions and smart responses.

How Samsung Galaxy S26 Could Use Perplexity Instead Of Gemini

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 came with Galaxy AI, but it mostly depended on Google’s Gemini under the hood. It worked well, but it also showed how dependent Samsung has become on its competitor.

Now the company is reportedly in discussions with Perplexity, maybe even considering investing in the startup, so it can bring a more powerful LLM inside Galaxy phones.

If this integration works out, users might get multiple AI agents on the Samsung Galaxy S26 instead of just one. Rumour has it that Samsung may keep Google Gemini available, but users could choose which assistant answers each type of request.

In that setup, Bixby could handle daily phone controls while Perplexity handles complex thinking tasks.

With the Samsung Galaxy S26 expected in early 2026, this leak suggests Samsung is finally trying to redefine what Bixby can be.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We regularly cover the latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leaks, so stay tuned to know more.