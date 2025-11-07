Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Will Snapdragon Chip Rule The Series? Here's What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung fans are waiting to see what the company will bring next year. There are always leaks and rumours, and sometimes it becomes hard to follow what is real. But for now, it looks clear that the next lineup will include Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The brand is expected to continue offering flagship features, new processors, and improved cameras. However, the latest reports suggest Samsung may once again use two different chipsets across regions.

Will Galaxy S26 Models Carry The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip?

Reports say that Samsung will return to a split chip strategy, meaning the Galaxy S26 series may come with either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 or Samsung’s own Exynos 2600 chip. But now, comments from Qualcomm’s CEO suggest that most models will run on Snapdragon.

According to a report from Investing.com, Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon said during the company’s earnings call that Qualcomm expects to power around 75% of Samsung Galaxy devices next year. He added that this 75% share has become the new normal.

For example, the Galaxy S25 lineup used Snapdragon chips in all markets. But for the Galaxy S26, Qualcomm is expecting a 75% share, while the remaining 25% may use Exynos. This means the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 could be used in regions like the US, Japan, and China, while the Exynos 2600 may be used in South Korea and Europe.

Benchmark leaks show Exynos 2600 with scores slightly lower than the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. But these numbers are early and may change as development continues.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Expected Specifications So Far

Samsung is rumoured to announce the Galaxy S26 lineup at a Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 25, 2026.



Here is what leaks say:

Galaxy S26 Ultra : 6.9-inch display, 5,400mAh battery, and a quad camera setup with a 200MP main camera.

Galaxy S26 : 6.3-inch display and a 4,300mAh battery, with a 50MP primary camera.

Galaxy S26+ : 6.7-inch screen, a 4,900mAh battery, and a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens.

All in all, till Samsung opens up about the new series, the leaks and rumours will cover the void. Take these with a pinch of salt, and just wait till the launch to see what Samsung has on its plate.

