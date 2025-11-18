Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Features Just Got Leaked In Full Glory With Major Low-Light Boost

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Features Just Got Leaked In Full Glory With Major Low-Light Boost

Samsung Galaxy S26 Major Leak: Just months before launch, a leak reveals how Samsung may change the S26 Ultra’s camera setup, and it’s more than expected.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 12:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Major Leak: We are only two months away from Samsung possibly announcing the Galaxy S26 series, and a new leak is giving us a very clear idea about how the company plans to upgrade the camera on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. An X (formerly Twitter) user under the name UniverseIce shared a picture online showing the camera file details of the phone. According to this leak, the Galaxy S26 Ultra keeps its 200MP main camera but now has a wider F1.4 aperture. 

This simply means the camera can take in more light, helping photos look brighter, clearer, and better than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

What Upgrades Will The Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Have?

If the leak holds, Galaxy S26 Ultra will still use Samsung’s ISOCELL HP2 sensor, which is a 1/1.3-inch sensor with 0.6μm pixels. This sensor can shoot 10-bit and 12-bit RAW photos and is known for capturing strong colours and details. 

With Dual Slope Gain (DSG) and Smart ISO Pro (iDCG), the camera can take photos with very good dynamic range, which means bright and dark parts of the image can look balanced.

The sensor also supports pixel binning and can click photos in 12.5MP, 50MP, or the full 200MP resolution. This gives users different options depending on whether they want very high detail or smaller file sizes.

Based on the leaks, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will continue to have a four-camera setup on the back:

  • Primary: 200MP ISOCELL HP2, F1.4, OIS, Super QPD autofocus
  • Ultrawide: 50MP with F1.9 aperture and autofocus
  • Telephoto: 10MP/12MP with F2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom, OIS
  • Super Telephoto: 50MP with F2.9 aperture, 5x optical zoom, OIS

What About Galaxy S26 Series Front Camera & Video Features?

The Galaxy S26 series is expected to keep the same 12MP front camera found in the S25 lineup. 

However, an earlier leak suggested that the camera cutout on the screen is wider, which may help the phone capture better selfies and videos.

The phones may also come with more powerful chips,  the Exynos 2600 or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which should improve camera processing.

All models could support the new APV (Advanced Professional Video) codec for higher-quality videos, better editing, lower noise, and improved stabilisation (EIS), giving the whole lineup better overall camera performance.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 18 Nov 2025 12:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Courts, Schools Receive Bomb Threat; All Evacuated
Delhi Courts, Schools Receive Bomb Threat; All Evacuated
Andhra Pradesh
Top Maoist Commander Madvi Hidma, Linked To 26 Attacks, Killed In Encounter
Top Maoist Commander Madvi Hidma, Linked To 26 Attacks, Killed In Encounter
Cities
ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding
ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding
India
Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: PM Modi Urges Other State Government to Prioritize Development, criticize RJD's Jungle Raj
Bihar Elections: PM Modi Claims Bihar Poll Verdict a
Breaking: NIA Arrests Amir Rashid As Major Suicide-Car-Bomb Plot Unravels In Delhi Blast
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Set To Resign As NDA Accelerates Government Formation In Bihar
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Resign, NDA Plans 20 November Swearing-In With Modi Presence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget