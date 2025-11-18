Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Major Leak: We are only two months away from Samsung possibly announcing the Galaxy S26 series, and a new leak is giving us a very clear idea about how the company plans to upgrade the camera on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. An X (formerly Twitter) user under the name UniverseIce shared a picture online showing the camera file details of the phone. According to this leak, the Galaxy S26 Ultra keeps its 200MP main camera but now has a wider F1.4 aperture.

This simply means the camera can take in more light, helping photos look brighter, clearer, and better than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

What Upgrades Will The Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Have?

If the leak holds, Galaxy S26 Ultra will still use Samsung’s ISOCELL HP2 sensor, which is a 1/1.3-inch sensor with 0.6μm pixels. This sensor can shoot 10-bit and 12-bit RAW photos and is known for capturing strong colours and details.

With Dual Slope Gain (DSG) and Smart ISO Pro (iDCG), the camera can take photos with very good dynamic range, which means bright and dark parts of the image can look balanced.

The sensor also supports pixel binning and can click photos in 12.5MP, 50MP, or the full 200MP resolution. This gives users different options depending on whether they want very high detail or smaller file sizes.

Based on the leaks, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will continue to have a four-camera setup on the back:

Primary: 200MP ISOCELL HP2, F1.4, OIS, Super QPD autofocus

Ultrawide: 50MP with F1.9 aperture and autofocus

Telephoto: 10MP/12MP with F2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom, OIS

Super Telephoto: 50MP with F2.9 aperture, 5x optical zoom, OIS

What About Galaxy S26 Series Front Camera & Video Features?

The Galaxy S26 series is expected to keep the same 12MP front camera found in the S25 lineup.

However, an earlier leak suggested that the camera cutout on the screen is wider, which may help the phone capture better selfies and videos.

The phones may also come with more powerful chips, the Exynos 2600 or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which should improve camera processing.

All models could support the new APV (Advanced Professional Video) codec for higher-quality videos, better editing, lower noise, and improved stabilisation (EIS), giving the whole lineup better overall camera performance.