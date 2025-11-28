Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyWill Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Disappoint Fans With No Major Camera Sensor Upgrade? Leak Says 'Maybe'

Will Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Disappoint Fans With No Major Camera Sensor Upgrade? Leak Says 'Maybe'

Samsung’s next big flagship is already making headlines. The Galaxy S26 Ultra sounds promising, but a sudden change in camera plans has left fans curious and slightly confused.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 11:29 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is months away from launch, but the leaks have already started, and people are getting excited. Even before the S26 Ultra becomes official, early details about the Galaxy S27 Ultra are also popping up online. 

All of this is happening while Sony and OmniVision are working on crazy 200-megapixel camera sensors for their partners. So the big question is: what exactly is Samsung planning next? Let’s break down everything that has leaked about the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Leaks & Expected Specs

Sony and OmniVision have new 200MP sensors ready for future premium phones. Sony’s LYTIA 901 has a 1/1.12-inch size with advanced HDR and a special Quad-Quad Bayer layout. 

OmniVision’s OVB0D is a little bigger with a 1/1.1-inch design and better dynamic range. These will most likely end up in flagships from Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Honour.

On the other hand, Samsung seems to be taking a different route. According to leaker PhoneArt (@UniverseIce), Samsung cancelled the plan to upgrade the Galaxy S27 Ultra to a 1/1.1-inch 200MP main sensor. The reason, as reported, is the high cost and how it might affect profits. 

So Samsung is expected to stick with the same 1/1.3-inch 200MP sensor (similar to the current HP2) for the coming Ultra phones, meaning no major camera jump for now.

For the Galaxy S26 Ultra, leaks say it may feature a quad camera setup with a 200MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and 50MP periscope telephoto with 5x optical zoom. So the camera combo is strong, just not a huge upgrade in sensor size.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Design & Display

Some design changes might be coming too. The black colour option may have a darker frame instead of silver, which could make the display borders look a bit thicker, even though the bezel size is basically the same as the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Display-wise, Samsung is reportedly keeping things powerful. The S26 Ultra may come with an AI privacy mode that checks if someone is staring at your screen from behind and automatically hides the content from others.

The display is also expected to stay at 2,600-nit peak brightness, and the new M14 OLED material should help with durability and efficiency.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We regularly cover the latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leaks, so stay tuned to know more.

Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 28 Nov 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S26
