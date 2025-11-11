Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak: Bigger Selfie Camera Hole Coming, But Not For Better Photos

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a clear change on the front. The small hole for the selfie camera, called the hole punch, is rumoured to be bigger this time. This leak came from an X (Twitter) user named UniverseIce, who said the new hole punch might be about 4mm wide.

When we compare it to the S25 Ultra, the hole looks noticeably larger. However, this does not mean the selfie camera will take better pictures. The size is only bigger so the camera can capture a wider view in selfies.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Selfie Camera Wider View

The selfie camera on the S26 Ultra is said to have an 85-degree field of view. This is the same field of view as the main back camera on the S25 Ultra. This means you will be able to fit more people or more background into your selfie photos.

🎯Thank heavens, I finally found the real reason why the S26 Ultra’s front-camera hole got bigger: Samsung increased the front camera’s field of view (FOV) to 85°. In other words, its front camera now has the same wide angle as the S25 Ultra’s rear main camera. You can capture… https://t.co/Te6S5a7lUC — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) November 10, 2025

For example, if you take a group selfie, you will not need to stretch your arm too far. More of the scene will fit in one shot. However, the selfie image quality will likely stay the same as before.

The reason is that the sensor and resolution are not changing. So the photos may look similar in sharpness and detail compared to the S25 Ultra. The only real difference is that you will see more area in the photo.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Bezels Design Details

The leaked image also shows the bezels around the screen. The bezels look almost the same as the ones on the S25 Ultra. In fact, they might even be slightly thicker in some places.

This is interesting because many other phone companies are trying to make bezels smaller. Phones from brands like Oppo, OnePlus, and Xiaomi are said to have smaller bezels in their new models.

But Samsung does not seem to be focusing on making very small bezels. The S26 Ultra looks like it will keep a similar shape and design to the S25 Ultra, without trying to make everything thinner.