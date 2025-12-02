Will Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch In India First? All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy Z TriFold, its boldest foldable yet and easily one of the most experimental mobile devices the industry has seen. The star feature isn’t just its size or its chip, but the fact that it doesn’t fold once. It folds twice. The result is a phone that slips into a pocket and then stretches out into a 10-inch workspace when fully opened. And naturally, one question has already hijacked the conversation: Will India get it at launch?

Will India Be in the First Wave?

Samsung has confirmed the commercial rollout schedule, and India is not in the immediate first list. The Galaxy Z TriFold will go on sale in South Korea on December 12, 2025, followed by select regions including the United States, China, Taiwan, Singapore and the UAE. Samsung says the device will initially be available only at select stores for hands-on demos and guided discovery.

While India is missing from the first wave, Samsung’s track record with previous Galaxy Z series models suggests the TriFold could arrive later, possibly after the US and Gulf rollout. Samsung has not issued a confirmation or denial about an India release, leaving a big question mark over one of its fastest-growing premium smartphone markets.

Future of Foldables: TM Roh

Inside Samsung, the TriFold isn’t being pitched as just another upgrade but as a reset for what a smartphone can be. Built on years of hinge engineering, screen material science and foldable experimentation, the TriFold is being positioned as the device that finally solves the portability versus productivity dilemma.

“Samsung’s relentless pursuit of new possibilities continues to shape the future of mobile experiences,” said TM Roh, Chief Executive Officer, President and Head of Device eXperience Division at Samsung Electronics. “Through years of innovation in foldable form factors, Galaxy Z TriFold solves one of the mobile industry’s longest-standing challenges, delivering the perfect balance between portability, premium performance and productivity all in one device. Galaxy Z TriFold now expands the boundaries of what’s possible for mobile work, creativity and connection.”

Three Phones at Once

Once opened, the TriFold screen behaves like three standard 6.5-inch displays stitched into a single multitasking canvas. Users can run three apps side-by-side with resizing freedom, answer calls without breaking layout and drag files across apps the way they would on a laptop.

Samsung DeX is available standalone on the device, transforming the phone into a full workstation without requiring an external display, although users can still connect one for multi-screen workflows. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy, a 200 MP main camera and Samsung’s biggest foldable battery to date round off the spec sheet.

AI Features Redesigned For TriFold Screen

Samsung AI features such as Photo Assist and Browsing Assist have been redesigned for the TriFold’s screen size. Gemini Live support lets users ask questions based on what they’re currently seeing onscreen or through the camera. For entertainment, the 120 Hz Dynamic AMOLED main display is engineered for streaming, reading and long-form content viewing.

The company is also offering a six-month Google AI Pro subscription with 2 TB cloud storage and Veo3-powered video generation, along with a one-time 50 per cent discount on display repairs, a perk that hints at how complex this screen truly is.

For now, the Galaxy Z TriFold is shaping up to be Samsung’s most ambitious mobile experiment yet. Whether it becomes the next must-have format or a high-tech collector’s item depends on real-world durability and pricing, and on whether India gets its share of the first wave.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Specifications (Full)

In case you were wondering, here's the detailed spec sheet for Galaxy Z TriFold, as per Samsung: