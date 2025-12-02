The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold's standout feature is its ability to fold twice, transforming from a pocket-sized phone into a 10-inch workspace when fully opened.
Will Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch In India First? All You Need To Know
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is here with a double-fold screen and laptop-like workspace, but the big question remains: will India be part of the first launch wave?
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy Z TriFold, its boldest foldable yet and easily one of the most experimental mobile devices the industry has seen. The star feature isn’t just its size or its chip, but the fact that it doesn’t fold once. It folds twice. The result is a phone that slips into a pocket and then stretches out into a 10-inch workspace when fully opened. And naturally, one question has already hijacked the conversation: Will India get it at launch?
Will India Be in the First Wave?
Samsung has confirmed the commercial rollout schedule, and India is not in the immediate first list. The Galaxy Z TriFold will go on sale in South Korea on December 12, 2025, followed by select regions including the United States, China, Taiwan, Singapore and the UAE. Samsung says the device will initially be available only at select stores for hands-on demos and guided discovery.
While India is missing from the first wave, Samsung’s track record with previous Galaxy Z series models suggests the TriFold could arrive later, possibly after the US and Gulf rollout. Samsung has not issued a confirmation or denial about an India release, leaving a big question mark over one of its fastest-growing premium smartphone markets.
Future of Foldables: TM Roh
Inside Samsung, the TriFold isn’t being pitched as just another upgrade but as a reset for what a smartphone can be. Built on years of hinge engineering, screen material science and foldable experimentation, the TriFold is being positioned as the device that finally solves the portability versus productivity dilemma.
“Samsung’s relentless pursuit of new possibilities continues to shape the future of mobile experiences,” said TM Roh, Chief Executive Officer, President and Head of Device eXperience Division at Samsung Electronics. “Through years of innovation in foldable form factors, Galaxy Z TriFold solves one of the mobile industry’s longest-standing challenges, delivering the perfect balance between portability, premium performance and productivity all in one device. Galaxy Z TriFold now expands the boundaries of what’s possible for mobile work, creativity and connection.”
Three Phones at Once
Once opened, the TriFold screen behaves like three standard 6.5-inch displays stitched into a single multitasking canvas. Users can run three apps side-by-side with resizing freedom, answer calls without breaking layout and drag files across apps the way they would on a laptop.
Samsung DeX is available standalone on the device, transforming the phone into a full workstation without requiring an external display, although users can still connect one for multi-screen workflows. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy, a 200 MP main camera and Samsung’s biggest foldable battery to date round off the spec sheet.
AI Features Redesigned For TriFold Screen
Samsung AI features such as Photo Assist and Browsing Assist have been redesigned for the TriFold’s screen size. Gemini Live support lets users ask questions based on what they’re currently seeing onscreen or through the camera. For entertainment, the 120 Hz Dynamic AMOLED main display is engineered for streaming, reading and long-form content viewing.
The company is also offering a six-month Google AI Pro subscription with 2 TB cloud storage and Veo3-powered video generation, along with a one-time 50 per cent discount on display repairs, a perk that hints at how complex this screen truly is.
For now, the Galaxy Z TriFold is shaping up to be Samsung’s most ambitious mobile experiment yet. Whether it becomes the next must-have format or a high-tech collector’s item depends on real-world durability and pricing, and on whether India gets its share of the first wave.
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Specifications (Full)
In case you were wondering, here's the detailed spec sheet for Galaxy Z TriFold, as per Samsung:
|Galaxy Z TriFold
|Display
|Main Screen
|10.0-inch QXGA+* Dynamic AMOLED 2X** (2160 x 1584), 269 ppi 1600 nits peak brightness 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120 Hz)
|*Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z TriFold’s Cover Screen size is 10.0 inches in a full rectangle and 9.9 inches accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. **The Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on Galaxy Z TriFold based on Samsung internal testing for 100 percent Mobile Color Volume in the DCI-P3 Color range, which means your images aren’t washed out and you’ll get unbelievably vivid colors regardless of differing levels of brightness.
|Cover Screen
|6.5-inch FHD+* Dynamic AMOLED 2X** (2520 x 1080, 21:9), 422 ppi 2600 nits peak brightness 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120 Hz)
|*Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z TriFold’s Cover Screen size is 6.5 inches in a full rectangle and 6.5 inches accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole.
**The Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on Galaxy Z TriFold based on Samsung internal testing for 100 percent Mobile Color Volume in the DCI-P3 Color range, which means your images aren’t washed out and you’ll get unbelievably vivid colors regardless of differing levels of brightness.
|Dimension & Weight
|Folded (HxWxD)
|159.2 x 75.0 x 12.9 mm*
|Unfolded (HxWxD)
|159.2 x 214.1 x 3.9 mm* (screen with the SIM tray) / 4.2 mm (center screen) / 4.0 mm (screen with the side button)**
|Dimension
|*Thickness measured from top to bottom of the device at the thinnest point, excluding the camera and the pre-installed protective film.
**Approximately 3.9 mm (screen with the SIM tray), 4.2 mm (center screen), 4.0 mm (screen with side button)
|Weight
|309 g*
|*Weight measurements exclude weight of the pre-installed protective film.
|Rear Camera
|Ultra-Wide
|12 MP Ultra-Wide Camera Dual Pixel AF, F2.2, Pixel size: 1.4 μm, FOV: 120˚
|Wide
|200 MP Wide-Angle Camera Quad Pixel AF, OIS, F1.7, Pixel size: 0.6 μm, FOV: 85˚ Optical Quality Zoom 2x*
|*Optical quality zoom is enabled by the Adaptive Pixel Sensor. 2x distance is optical quality zoom.
|Tele
|10 MP Telephoto Camera PDAF, OIS, F2.4, Pixel size: 1.0 μm, FOV: 36˚, 3x Optical Zoom, Digital Zoom up to 30x*
|*30x Space Zoom includes 3x Optical Zoom and 10x Digital Zoom with AI Super Resolution technology. Zooming in past 3x may cause some image deterioration.
|Front Camera
|Cover Screen
|10 MP Selfie Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12 μm, FOV: 85˚
|Main Screen
|10 MP Main Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12 μm, FOV: 100˚
|AP
|Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy (3 nm)*
|*Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.
|Memory & Storage
|16 GB Memory with 1 TB internal storage 16 GB Memory with 512 GB internal storage
*Actual storage availability may vary depending on pre-installed software. **Availability may vary by market or channel. Actual storage space may vary by market, model, file size and format.
***With six months of Google AI Pro included, users unlock advanced features like Veo3-powered video generation and 2 TB of secure cloud storage.
|MicroSD: not supported
|Battery
|5,600 mAh three-cell battery system*
|* Typical value tested under third-party laboratory conditions. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated capacity is 5437 mAh for Galaxy Z TriFold. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.
|Charging
|Super-Fast Charging 2.0 (45 W) Wired Charging*: Up to 50 percent charge in around 30 minutes with 45 W Adapter and 3A USB-C cable Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 (15 W)** Wireless PowerShare***
|*Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 45 W Travel Adapter while it has 0 percent of power remaining, with all the services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors.
**Wireless charging compatible with WPC.
***Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, S25 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S22 series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 series, Z Fold2, Note20 series, S20 series, Z Flip, Note10 series, S10 series, S9 series, S8 series, S7 series, S6 series, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch6, Watch6 Classic, Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment.
|Water Resistance
|IP48*
|*Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes and for protection against a solid object greater than 1 mm such as a wire. Not advised for beach or pool use. Water resistance of device is not permanent and may diminish over time because of normal wear and tear. Not dust- or sand-resistant.
|Glass/Metal
|Cover
|Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 2*
|*Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 2 is featured on the front of the device.
|Back
|Ceramic-Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer
|Frame
|Titanium Hinge Housing and Advanced Armor Aluminum Frame*
|*Frame does not include volume and side keys, SIM tray or camera lens barrel.
|OS
|Android 16 One UI 8
|Network & Connectivity
|5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 7***, Bluetooth® v5.4
|*Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.
**Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.
***Wi-Fi 7 network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection and a Wi-Fi 7 router.
|Sensors
|Capacitive fingerprint sensor (side), accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, light sensor
|Security
|Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault
|SIM Card
|Up to two Nano SIM* and Multi eSIM**
|*SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on market and carrier.
**eSIM availability may vary depending on software version, region and carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM.
|Colors
|Crafted Black
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main distinguishing feature of the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold?
Will India be included in the initial launch of the Galaxy Z TriFold?
No, India is not part of the initial launch wave for the Galaxy Z TriFold. The device will first be available in South Korea, followed by select regions like the United States, China, Taiwan, Singapore, and the UAE.
How does the Galaxy Z TriFold's screen enhance multitasking?
When fully opened, the TriFold's screen acts like three stitched 6.5-inch displays, creating a single multitasking canvas. Users can run three apps side-by-side with resizing freedom and drag files between them.
Are Samsung's AI features optimized for the TriFold's screen?
Yes, Samsung AI features like Photo Assist and Browsing Assist have been redesigned for the TriFold's larger screen. Gemini Live support allows users to ask questions based on what's currently on their screen or through the camera.