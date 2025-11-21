Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samsung Galaxy S26 Won't Get Brighter Screens? New Leak Hints At No Major Upgrade

A new leak hints the Galaxy S26 lineup may skip a brighter display upgrade, raising questions about Samsung’s 2026 strategy.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 02:38 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series, expected in early 2026, might not get the brighter screens many people were waiting for. A new leak says all three phones: the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra, will still have the same 2,600-nit peak brightness. This is the exact level used in the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 series. 

Other brands like Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo already have brighter M14-based OLED screens. Because of this, some users feel Samsung is not giving a big display upgrade this time.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Display Brightness Leak Explained

A well-known tipster called PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) posted on X that all Galaxy S26 models will stay at 2,600 nits. This means there is no real jump in brightness, even though Samsung is moving to its newer M14 OLED material. 

If this leak is correct, Samsung will fall behind its competitors. For example, the iPhone 17 is expected to reach 3,000 nits, Xiaomi 17 at 3,500 nits, Oppo Find X9 at 3,600 nits and Vivo X300 at 4,500 nits.

Even though 2,600 nits is bright enough for outdoor use, many fans feel disappointed because Samsung usually increases screen brightness every year. Some people think Samsung might be limiting brightness to reduce heat or save costs.

Still, staying at 2,600 nits does not mean Samsung is skipping M14. The new M14 material has better purity, lasts longer and handles damage better. 

It can make the display more efficient, but it does not control colour depth, dimming speed or the panel’s final design.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Other Expected Upgrades 

Since a brighter display may not happen, Samsung may focus on other improvements. The Galaxy S26 Ultra may get a new version of Corning Gorilla Armour with a stronger anti-reflective coating, which can make the screen look clearer even at the same brightness. Samsung is also said to be working on a Privacy Display feature that dims sensitive content automatically.

Apart from the display, the Galaxy S26 Ultra might get faster 60W wired charging and 25W wireless charging. The S26 and S26 Plus may move to 20W wireless charging.

The Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch in January 2026, though some reports mention February or March.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 21 Nov 2025 02:36 PM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S26
