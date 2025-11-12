Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Launch Date Changed Again? Here's What's New

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Keeping up with Samsung is tougher than waking up on a winter morning. As the launch date nears, so do the leaks, and while previous leaks pointed out that the Galaxy S26 series might enter the market in March, the timeline then shifted to February, and yet again, the dates are changed. As per Samsung’s usual timeline, the new lineup was first said to launch in late January, and then leaks pointed at something entirely different.

But now, a South Korean news site called Chosun Biz says the event may happen in late January, and the phones could go on sale in early February. This means Samsung fans might get to see the new Galaxy S26 phones much earlier than expected.

Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date And Models

According to the report, the Galaxy S26 lineup will have three phones: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The smaller two models, S26 and S26 Plus, will run on Samsung’s own Exynos 2600 chip, while the high-end S26 Ultra will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

This chip difference has been common for Samsung’s past phones, too, with some regions getting Exynos and others getting Snapdragon versions. Fans expect the S26 Ultra to offer top performance, better cameras, and longer battery life compared to the other two.

The report also says that Samsung is planning to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event in late January 2026, a month earlier than usual. The company seems to be moving the date up to get ahead of other brands that launch new phones around February or March.

If true, this early launch could help Samsung gain more attention and sales before its competitors reveal their devices.

Galaxy S26 Edge Cancelled After Poor S25 Edge Sales

The report also confirms that Samsung has cancelled the Galaxy S26 Edge model. The reason is simple: the Galaxy S25 Edge did not sell well. In the three months after its release, the S25 Edge sold only 1.3 million units, which is 74% less than what the S25 Plus sold in the same time.

Because of such poor sales, Samsung decided not to continue the Edge model for the new series. Instead, the company will focus on improving the three main players: S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra. Fans who liked the curved design of the Edge model might be disappointed, but Samsung wants to focus on the phones that sell the most.

Overall, if the reports are right, Samsung fans can expect an early Galaxy S26 series launch in January 2026, with sales starting in February.