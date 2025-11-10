Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: New Series Might Go On A Diet; Here’s How Slim It Could Be

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: New Series Might Go On A Diet; Here’s How Slim It Could Be

Samsung Galaxy S26 leaks point to a new design sketch posted online. The Galaxy S26 may feature a sleek frame, making it lighter and easier to use.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 11:33 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: As the Galaxy S26 launch timeline gets closer, Samsung fans are growing increasingly curious about what the new series will bring. With each passing day, fresh leaks keep pouring in, and one of the latest claims suggests upgrades to the camera, software, and overall performance.

Earlier leaks hinted that the lineup would include the S26 Pro, S26 Edge, and S26 Ultra. However, the newest reports suggest a different direction. Samsung may not drop the base model after all. Instead, the upcoming lineup could include a base Galaxy S26, a Galaxy S26 Plus, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The leak also includes a rough sketch that appears to show the base Galaxy S26 model.

Will Samsung Galaxy S26 Be Thinner Than S25

An X(formerly Twitter) user, under the name UniverseIce, posted an image that appears to be a diagram of the base Galaxy S26 model. According to the leaked image, the phone may be just 6.9mm thick, which makes it 0.3mm thinner than the Galaxy S25. 

This means Samsung may be focusing on making the phone lighter and sleeker in hand.
 The diagram also shows a triple rear camera setup, placed inside a vertical pill-shaped housing on the back. 

This layout looks similar to the camera design seen in the Galaxy Z Fold 7, keeping Samsung’s recent design language consistent across its lineup.

The Galaxy S26 is also expected to support Qi2 wireless charging, the newer wireless charging standard that offers better magnetic alignment for faster and more stable wireless charging. This could make wireless charging much more convenient for users.

Galaxy S26 Leaks: Which Models Are Coming?

The Galaxy S26 series will likely include three models:

  • Galaxy S26 (base model)
  • Galaxy S26 Plus
  • Galaxy S26 Ultra

Earlier rumours about “Pro” or “Edge” variants now appear unlikely, as Samsung is expected to stick to its existing lineup strategy.

The new phones are reported to come with improved camera performance, better software optimisation, and faster processing power compared to the current generation. 

While specific hardware details have not been confirmed, Samsung typically upgrades both the chipset and image processing each year.

Overall, the leaked design hints at a slimmer phone with refined styling, updated charging support, and a focus on everyday usability rather than major visual changes.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 10 Nov 2025 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
2 AK-47, 350 Kg RDX Seized In Faridabad Medical College After Tip-Off From Arrested J&K Doctor
2 AK-47, 350 Kg RDX Seized In Faridabad Medical College After Tip-Off From Arrested J&K Doctor
Election 2025
Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
World
Trump Promises $2,000 'Dividend' From Tariff Revenues: When And How Can Americans Get It?
Trump Promises $2,000 'Dividend' To Americans From Tariff Revenues
World
BBC Director General, CEO Resign Over 'Doctored' Trump Speech In Documentary
BBC Director General, CEO Resign Amid 'Doctored' Trump Speech Controversy
Advertisement

Videos

Major Train Collision in Slovakia Injures Over 30 People; Rescue Operations Underway
Breaking: UP Police Seized Over ₹2 Crore Cash and Drugs in Pratapgarh Raid; 7 Arrested
Breaking: Roof Collapse in Danapur, Bihar Claims Lives of 5 People on the Spot | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Chaos Erupts in Gopalganj, Bihar After Rumour of 3 Citizens’ Death Sparks Violence
Bihar Election 2025: Ashwini Choubey mocks Mahagathbandhan, Tejashwi celebrates 36th birthday
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget