Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: New Series Might Go On A Diet; Here’s How Slim It Could Be

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: As the Galaxy S26 launch timeline gets closer, Samsung fans are growing increasingly curious about what the new series will bring. With each passing day, fresh leaks keep pouring in, and one of the latest claims suggests upgrades to the camera, software, and overall performance.

Earlier leaks hinted that the lineup would include the S26 Pro, S26 Edge, and S26 Ultra. However, the newest reports suggest a different direction. Samsung may not drop the base model after all. Instead, the upcoming lineup could include a base Galaxy S26, a Galaxy S26 Plus, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The leak also includes a rough sketch that appears to show the base Galaxy S26 model.

Will Samsung Galaxy S26 Be Thinner Than S25

An X(formerly Twitter) user, under the name UniverseIce, posted an image that appears to be a diagram of the base Galaxy S26 model. According to the leaked image, the phone may be just 6.9mm thick, which makes it 0.3mm thinner than the Galaxy S25.

This means Samsung may be focusing on making the phone lighter and sleeker in hand.

The diagram also shows a triple rear camera setup, placed inside a vertical pill-shaped housing on the back.

This layout looks similar to the camera design seen in the Galaxy Z Fold 7, keeping Samsung’s recent design language consistent across its lineup.

The Galaxy S26 is also expected to support Qi2 wireless charging, the newer wireless charging standard that offers better magnetic alignment for faster and more stable wireless charging. This could make wireless charging much more convenient for users.

Galaxy S26 Leaks: Which Models Are Coming?

The Galaxy S26 series will likely include three models:

Galaxy S26 (base model)

Galaxy S26 Plus

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Earlier rumours about “Pro” or “Edge” variants now appear unlikely, as Samsung is expected to stick to its existing lineup strategy.



The new phones are reported to come with improved camera performance, better software optimisation, and faster processing power compared to the current generation.

While specific hardware details have not been confirmed, Samsung typically upgrades both the chipset and image processing each year.

Overall, the leaked design hints at a slimmer phone with refined styling, updated charging support, and a focus on everyday usability rather than major visual changes.