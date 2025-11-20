Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: New Series To Launch Much Earlier? Here’s The Latest Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Major Leak: Keeping track of Samsung phones in India feels like tracking a fast train; every time you think you know the timing, it changes again. First, leaks said the Galaxy S26 phones would launch in March. Then the date moved to February. After that, tipsters said late January. But now a South Korean news site, Chosun Biz, reports that Samsung may reveal the Galaxy S26 series in late January 2026, with sales beginning in early February.

If this is right, Samsung fans in India may see the phones much earlier than expected, giving the company a big jump ahead of its rivals.

When Will The Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch?

According to the report, Samsung will launch three models: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The S26 and S26 Plus are expected to run on Samsung’s own Exynos 2600 chip, while the premium S26 Ultra will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

Samsung has done this before; some phones get Exynos in certain regions and Snapdragon in others. Because of the stronger chip, fans expect the S26 Ultra to have the best camera, the best speed, and maybe even better battery life than the other two.

The report also claims Samsung plans to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event in late January 2026. This is a month earlier than usual. Samsung seems to be doing this to get ahead of other brands that usually launch their devices in February or March.

If this early launch happens, Samsung could grab more attention from Indian buyers before the competition heats up.

Galaxy S26 Edge Dropped After Weak S25 Edge Sales

The report also says Samsung has cancelled the Galaxy S26 Edge. The reason is simple: the Galaxy S25 Edge did not sell well. In the first three months, it sold only 1.3 million units, which is 74% less than the S25 Plus. Such poor numbers led Samsung to focus only on the three strong models: S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra.

This means fans of the curved Edge design might be disappointed, but Samsung wants to invest in phones that people actually buy in big numbers.