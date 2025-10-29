Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Will We Get Exynos SoC In India? All You Need To Know

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Will We Get Exynos SoC In India? All You Need To Know

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 leaks reveal a major chip shake-up. The new Exynos 2600 might be insanely powerful, but will India see it, or stick with Snapdragon?

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 12:05 PM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S26 leaks just don’t stop coming, and this time it’s all about what’s inside the phone: the processor. An earlier leak popped up from X user Jukanlosreve, who often shares semiconductor info, claiming that Samsung’s upcoming Exynos 2600 could be seriously powerful. Like, way more powerful than what we’ve seen before.

But here’s what’s really on everyone’s mind: Will India get the Snapdragon version, or will Samsung go all-in with Exynos this time?

Will Galaxy S26 Get Exynos Or Snapdragon Chip In India?

Samsung has used Qualcomm chips in previous lineups. The Galaxy S25 series came with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 4, while the S25 FE used the Exynos 2400. 

Now, leaks suggest that Samsung might go all Exynos with the S26 lineup. This means the phones could run on the Exynos 2600, just like the versions expected in Europe and Korea. But with Samsung, you never really know. 

The company might still surprise everyone by keeping the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Indian models. 

Exynos 2600 Might Be A Big Deal

According to a leak shared by X user under the name Jukanlosreve, Samsung’s upcoming Exynos 2600 chip could bring major upgrades. 

The NPU (Neural Processing Unit) might be nearly six times faster than Apple’s A19 Pro, and about 30% stronger than Snapdragon’s 8 Gen 5. 

The CPU may also be 14% faster, while the GPU could deliver up to 75% better performance. In short, smoother gaming, faster multitasking, and better AI tasks could all be part of the Galaxy S26 experience. The Galaxy S26 series, expected early next year, may run entirely on Exynos 2600 in some regions. 

For now, everything’s up in the air. We’ll have to wait for Samsung to confirm, but one thing’s clear: the S26 launch is already shaping up to be a big one.

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26
