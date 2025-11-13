Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Edge Dummy Just Got Leaked Showing Design Thinner Than S25

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Edge Dummy Just Got Leaked Showing Design Thinner Than S25

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge dummy leaked, showing a slim design. Despite being cancelled, the photos reveal a sleek 5.5mm device that looks even thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 04:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: New dummy models of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge have leaked online, giving everyone a clear look at what this phone could have been. The dummies show an extremely slim phone, with a thickness of only 5.5mm. This makes it even thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge. The leaked photos also place the dummy next to the iPhone 16 Pro, showing just how slim and sleek it looks. 

These leaked dummies reveal the full design, including the camera module and all sides of the cancelled device. And even though the Edge model seems to have its final nail in the coffin, the dummies looked quite promising.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Leaks Show Super Thin Design

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge was expected to be a part of the Galaxy S26 series, but leaks said it has been cancelled. Still, the leaked dummy images shared by OnLeaks tell a very different and surprising story. 

These dummies show an extremely thin phone, measuring only 5.5mm. This would have made it one of Samsung’s slimmest Galaxy phones ever.

The leaked photos also show the dummy placed beside the iPhone 16 Pro. When seen together, it becomes clear that the S26 Edge would have been noticeably slimmer than Apple’s latest Pro model.

The dummy also shows the full camera layout and all sides of the phone, giving fans a complete idea of what Samsung had planned before cancelling it.

Even though the device has been reported as cancelled, the leaked dummies prove that Samsung was working on an impressive design. 

Will Samsung Still Bring The S26 Edge? 

As of now, Samsung has not confirmed whether the Galaxy S26 Edge will be released. The leaks only show that a dummy was made, and that the design looked extremely slim and premium. 

Samsung may still bring an Edge model in the future, but it may not launch with the regular S26 lineup.

For now, fans will have to wait and see what Samsung decides. The leaked dummies show what could have been the slimmest Galaxy phone ever. Stay tuned for more S26 leaks.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 13 Nov 2025 04:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Delhi Blast Probe: Who Is Javed Siddiqui? Al-Falah University Founder Under Fresh Scrutiny
Delhi Blast Probe: Who Is Javed Siddiqui? Al-Falah University Founder Under Fresh Scrutiny
India
Delhi Blast: Brezza Linked To Jaish-e-Mohammad Module Found At Al-Falah University
Delhi Blast: Brezza Linked To Jaish-e-Mohammad Module Found At Al-Falah University
India
Calcutta HC Disqualifies Mukul Roy From Bengal Assembly Under Anti-Defection Law
Calcutta HC Disqualifies Mukul Roy From Bengal Assembly Under Anti-Defection Law
World
US Govt's Longest Shutdown Ends After 43 Days
US Govt's Longest Shutdown Ends After 43 Days
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Doctor Umar’s Explosive i20 Car Spotted in Delhi’s Connaught Place | ABP NEWS
Faridabad Cache Revealed: 2,563 kg Ammonium Nitrate Recovered; Doctors’ Network Linked to Red Fort Blast
New CCTV Footage Reveals Moments Before and After the Delhi Car Blast Near Red Fort
Red Fort Car Blast: From Faridabad to Red Fort: Inside Dr. Umar’s 48-Hour Terror Trail and the Turkey Connection
Delhi Red Fort Blast Probe: New CCTV Footage Shows Dr. Umar Near Turkman Gate Mosque | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget