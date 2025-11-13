Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Edge Dummy Just Got Leaked Showing Design Thinner Than S25

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: New dummy models of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge have leaked online, giving everyone a clear look at what this phone could have been. The dummies show an extremely slim phone, with a thickness of only 5.5mm. This makes it even thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge. The leaked photos also place the dummy next to the iPhone 16 Pro, showing just how slim and sleek it looks.

These leaked dummies reveal the full design, including the camera module and all sides of the cancelled device. And even though the Edge model seems to have its final nail in the coffin, the dummies looked quite promising.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Leaks Show Super Thin Design

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge was expected to be a part of the Galaxy S26 series, but leaks said it has been cancelled. Still, the leaked dummy images shared by OnLeaks tell a very different and surprising story.

I have to admit, at 5.5mm only, the now cancelled #Samsung #GalaxyS26Edge would have been incredibly thin... 🤏🏻Here, next to the #iPhone16Pro... pic.twitter.com/nxpqhACwyo — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) November 12, 2025

These dummies show an extremely thin phone, measuring only 5.5mm. This would have made it one of Samsung’s slimmest Galaxy phones ever.

The leaked photos also show the dummy placed beside the iPhone 16 Pro. When seen together, it becomes clear that the S26 Edge would have been noticeably slimmer than Apple’s latest Pro model.

The dummy also shows the full camera layout and all sides of the phone, giving fans a complete idea of what Samsung had planned before cancelling it.

Even though the device has been reported as cancelled, the leaked dummies prove that Samsung was working on an impressive design.

Will Samsung Still Bring The S26 Edge?

As of now, Samsung has not confirmed whether the Galaxy S26 Edge will be released. The leaks only show that a dummy was made, and that the design looked extremely slim and premium.

Samsung may still bring an Edge model in the future, but it may not launch with the regular S26 lineup.

For now, fans will have to wait and see what Samsung decides. The leaked dummies show what could have been the slimmest Galaxy phone ever. Stay tuned for more S26 leaks.