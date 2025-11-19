Will Samsung Galaxy S26 Be Thinner & Lighter Than iPhone 17? Here's What The New Leak Says

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Major Leaks: The launch window for the Samsung Galaxy S26 series is getting closer, and because of that, more and more leaks are coming out. One of the biggest new leaks talks about how Samsung is focusing on making the S26 phones lighter and thinner than before. These leaks, shared by the well-known tipster UniverseIce, compare the S26 lineup with the upcoming iPhone 17 models.

If the details are correct, the S26 phones will be slimmer and lighter than the recent iPhone models. This is already creating a lot of excitement among Samsung fans.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Weight Leak Shows Big Change

As the possible launch gets nearer, the leaked numbers show a clear pattern. The base Galaxy S26 might weigh 164g and be around 6.9mm thick.

Comparison of Weight and Thickness between Galaxy S26 Series and iPhone 17 Series (@UniverseIce)

The S26 Plus is said to be 191g and around 7.3mm thick. The S26 Ultra, which is the top-end model, may weigh 214g and measure roughly 7.9mm.

When you compare this to the iPhone 17 series, the difference becomes clear. The iPhone 17 is about 177g and 7.95mm thick, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is around 231g and 8.75mm thick. If the leaks are right, Samsung is trying to make all S26 versions as light and slim as possible.

This can make the phones easier to hold and more comfortable to use, especially today when phones usually feel heavy.

The base S26 might even feel like a new “featherweight” option, lighter than many other premium phones, including Samsung’s older S25 lineup.

Why Samsung May Be Making The Galaxy S26 Slimmer

Even though these numbers come from tipster charts and not official sources, they do raise one big question: what did Samsung change to make the phones so thin?

Earlier leaks said the base S26 could be 7.24mm thick, so Samsung may still be adjusting the design. Usually, when a company makes a phone slimmer, it can affect battery size, cooling parts, or camera modules. A lighter phone sometimes means some features have been reduced.

For now, the leaks only show that Samsung wants the S26 series to be lighter and slimmer, but we will have to wait for the official launch to know what was changed or improved.