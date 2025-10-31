Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Executives Spilled The Beans On AI, Chips & More; What’s Really Coming?

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Executives Spilled The Beans On AI, Chips & More; What’s Really Coming?

Samsung’s latest earnings call quietly turned into its first Galaxy S26 teaser. With executives hinting at smarter AI, faster chips, and major camera improvements, and more.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 11:51 AM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung has quietly dropped strong hints about its next big smartphone, the Galaxy S26 series. During the company’s Q3 2025 earnings call, Daniel Araujo, VP of Samsung’s Mobile Experience Division, said the Galaxy S26 lineup will “revolutionise the user experience” with next-gen AI, a new custom chip, and upgraded camera sensors.

His words give a clear idea of what’s coming: smarter AI, faster performance, and better photos. With this, Samsung is setting the stage for what could be one of its most powerful Galaxy phones yet.

Exynos 2600 & Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chips in Play

Android Authority reports that the Galaxy S26 series could run on two different processors: Samsung’s own Exynos 2600 and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The Exynos 2600 will likely be Samsung’s first 2nm chip built in its own foundry.

Industry watchers say Samsung will continue its usual “dual-chip” strategy. This means the standard Galaxy S26 might use the Exynos version, while the higher models could get the Qualcomm chip.

However, nothing is confirmed yet. Araujo said the final chipset decision is still being reviewed, which means Samsung is still testing which processor will power the upcoming flagship lineup.

This small hint has set off a wave of leaks and speculation online, as fans eagerly wait to see how Samsung’s chips will compare against Apple and other Android rivals.

Galaxy S26 Series To Lead Samsung’s AI Plans For 2026

Looking ahead, Samsung says it will double down on AI-based smartphones in 2026. The Galaxy S26 lineup will be at the heart of that plan. 

The company also wants to grow its foldable phones, expand AI health features in Galaxy Watches, and release new earbuds. Even though sales dropped slightly in some markets, Samsung’s overall results improved. 

With the S26 series and its focus on AI, Samsung is gearing up for a strong 2026, one built around innovation and smarter, more connected devices.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 31 Oct 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S26
