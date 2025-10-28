Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Accessory Brand Just Spilled Ultra's MagSafe Charging, & Camera Design

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Accessory Brand Just Spilled Ultra’s MagSafe Charging, & Camera Design

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leak shows major design changes, and yes, magnetic wireless charging might finally be coming to Samsung.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks keep getting juicier, and this one’s probably the biggest yet. An American accessory maker named Thinborne has shared images of the phone, and they reveal two big changes: a new camera design and support for magnetic wireless charging. 

The official launch is still more than two months away, but this leak already gives a good look at what Samsung might be planning for its next flagship phone. The biggest change is clearly in the design.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Design Leak Shows A New Camera Setup

The Galaxy S26 Ultra design leak shows that Samsung is changing the way the back camera looks. The phone still has three main cameras on the left side, but now they sit together inside one big camera island. 

In older models, the cameras were placed separately, but this time they are all connected in one block.

The new setup looks thicker and feels more solid. Some people might think it reminds them of older Galaxy phones, while others may find it cleaner and more premium. 

Samsung might also make the phone’s frame thinner to balance this thicker camera island, but that part is not confirmed yet. 

Overall, it’s a small but noticeable change that gives the S26 Ultra a fresh look without losing its classic style.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Brings Magnetic Wireless Charging

The second big update is the Qi2 magnetic wireless charging feature. For the first time, Samsung is adding magnets inside the phone to help it stick perfectly to wireless chargers, just like Apple’s MagSafe. 

This means faster, easier charging and support for many new magnetic accessories.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra revealed through an accessory maker
byu/Planhub-ca inplanhub

The phone is also expected to come with the Exynos 2600 chip in some regions, a 5000mAh battery, and improved cameras.

The launch is expected in January 2026, though it could be delayed by a few weeks.

Looks like Samsung is preparing something big again, simple design changes, better charging, and steady innovation for its next flagship.

Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 28 Oct 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26
