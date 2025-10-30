Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: It looks like the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge might not be dead after all. Over the past few weeks, there have been a lot of mixed rumours about Samsung’s next big phone. First, reports said the company was replacing the Galaxy S26+ with the Galaxy S26 Edge. Then, other leaks claimed Samsung had cancelled the Edge version completely.

But now, new information suggests Samsung is still working on something similar, a new phone that could bring the Galaxy S26 Edge back in a fresh way.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Leaks Hint At New 'More Slim' Design

According to a new report from Galaxy Club, Samsung has started working on a mysterious new phone under the codename “More Slim.”

Interestingly, the older S25 Edge was called “Slim.” This has made many fans believe that the Galaxy S26 Edge could return with an even thinner design.

The report says Samsung originally dropped the S26 Edge idea but began developing this new “More Slim” phone later.

That means the project is newer, and the launch may happen after the main Galaxy S26 series, possibly later in the year.

Just like the S25 Edge, the S26 Edge could be released a few months after Samsung’s main flagship phones.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge May Focus On Design Over Power

With a name like “More Slim,” the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge is expected to be thinner than before. But that also raises a few concerns.

Many users felt the older S25 Edge had average battery life and camera performance. If Samsung focuses too much on making it slimmer, it may again lose battery capacity or camera improvements.

Still, Samsung seems determined to make the S26 Edge stand out with a sleeker and lighter body. Fans are now waiting to see if this new version can fix old problems while still keeping the elegant Edge design alive.

If true, the Galaxy S26 Edge could become one of Samsung’s most stylish phones yet.