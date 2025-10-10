Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Now At Lowest Price On Amazon: Check Deals, & Discounts

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Now At Lowest Price On Amazon: Check Deals, & Discounts

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at one of its lowest prices ever. Get 44% off, enjoy cashback with ICICI Bank cards, and use exchange offers for maximum savings.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amazon is offering Samsung’s former flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, at one of its lowest prices ever during the Great Indian Festival sale. The smartphone is just one generation old but still delivers excellent performance, a premium design, and high-end cameras. For anyone looking for a powerful phone without paying the full flagship price, this deal is a good chance. 

With multiple discounts, bank offers, and exchange options, buyers can save a lot and get a feature-packed Samsung phone at a very reasonable cost.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price On Amazon

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is currently available at a 44% discount, bringing its price down from Rs 1,34,999 to Rs 75,749. There are additional ways to save money. 

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can get 5% cashback for Prime members and 3% for non-Prime users. No-cost EMI options are available on select cards, which can save up to Rs 3,412 in interest. 

Some banks, such as Axis Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, and RBL Bank, offer up to Rs 1,000 extra savings. You can also exchange your old phone for up to Rs 47,000 off, depending on its condition.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications

The Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, giving smooth performance and easy multitasking. 

Its camera setup includes a 200MP main camera with ProVisual Engine, a 50MP 5x zoom lens, a 10MP 3x zoom lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP front camera for selfies. 

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. It comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Armour protection, and a durable titanium build with IP68 water and dust resistance. 

Galaxy AI features like Circle to Search, Live Translate, Photo Assist, Note Assist, Chat Assist, Drawing Assist, and Interpreter make the phone smarter for daily tasks.

Overall, the Galaxy S24 Ultra combines premium performance, advanced cameras, and AI features in a single device, making it a strong choice for anyone looking to buy a high-end Samsung phone at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
