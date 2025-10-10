Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch date: When Will The New Series Release? Everything You Need To Know

Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch date: When Will The New Series Release? Everything You Need To Know

Samsung Galaxy S26 leaks tell more about the new series. Here’s the expected launch date, possible design changes, camera specifications, and more.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 12:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: The air is filled with new Samsung Galaxy S26 leaks, but one detail everyone’s missing is the launch date. While Samsung usually stays tight-lipped about when its next series will drop, the leaks have something to say. The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to include three models: Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, S26 Edge, and S26 Ultra- yes, no standard S26. The leaked photo has surfaced online for some time, and if it’s accurate, Samsung is redesigning the Ultra variant with a more rounded structure.

Here’s everything we know about the S26 series launch date, and some HOT leaks.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Date

As we mentioned earlier, Samsung usually stays quiet on the exact launch, but if we follow previous launches, the usual timeline will fall in early 2026. The Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 were both launched in January, so expect this new series to launch at the end of January, as also stated by Android Central.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Design, Camera, & More

Starting with the hottest leak of all: no standard S26. Many leaks suggest that the standard S26 won’t be there and could be replaced by the S26 Pro.

Another leak claims that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might carry the same camera setup as the S25, S24, S23, and S22. Yes- the camera hasn’t changed since the S22, and if this leak turns out to be true, the S26 Ultra will continue with the same setup.

A few days back, a leaked photo surfaced online claiming that it's the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The picture had phones with three colours: Silver, Orange, and Gold/Beige. 

Dummies of Galaxy S26 Ultra leaked online. Guys, I'm so done with this orange colour tbh…
byu/Direct-Till-2680 insamsunggalaxy

Although we still don’t know the credibility of the leak, the phones had curved corners. If the leak proves accurate, then Samsung appears to be abandoning the signature boxy look of its Ultra series. 

Netizens had mixed reactions to the new design change. These are just leaks; we still don’t know what Samsung will bring to the table, so take it with a pinch of salt.

Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 10 Oct 2025 12:03 PM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
