Did Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Just Got Rs 25,000 Cheaper? Here's How To Avail This Deal

The Galaxy S24 FE is now selling at a shocking Rs 33,999 on Flipkart. Add cashback and exchange offers, and this Samsung deal gets even sweeter.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 01:36 PM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Price Drop: If you’ve been waiting to grab a Samsung phone that feels premium but doesn’t burn your pocket, this might be your moment. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has received a massive price cut on Flipkart, bringing it under Rs 35,000. That’s a discount of over Rs 25,000, and yes, you read that right! The deal also includes cashback and exchange offers, making the phone a total steal. 

With its powerful chip, bright AMOLED display, and triple camera setup, this one easily stands out in the crowd.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Price Drop

The Galaxy S24 FE is now available at Rs 33,999 on Flipkart after a flat Rs 26,000 price drop. And the good news doesn’t end there. 

If you pay with the Flipkart Pay ICICI Bank card, you get an extra 5% cashback, up to Rs 750. That means your final price can go even lower, around Rs 34,200, depending on the offer.

Flipkart is also running an exchange deal, where you can swap your old phone for up to Rs 26,000 off. 

If your old phone is in good shape, you could walk away paying much less. Plus, EMI options start at just Rs 1,698 per month, making it easier on the wallet.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Specifications

This phone packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making scrolling and streaming buttery smooth. 

It runs on Samsung’s Exynos 2400e chip and has 8GB RAM, so performance won’t be an issue. The 4,700mAh battery supports 25W fast charging, giving you a full day’s power with ease.

For cameras, you get a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto camera. Selfie lovers get a neat 10MP front camera.

If you were holding out for a premium Samsung phone without the premium price, the Galaxy S24 FE might just be your best bet right now.

Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 03 Nov 2025 01:36 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
