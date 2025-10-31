Bengaluru Software Engineer Buys Rs 1.86 Lakh Samsung Phone, Finds Tile In Box; FIR Registered

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBengaluru Software Engineer Buys Rs 1.86 Lakh Samsung Phone, Finds Tile In Box; FIR Registered

Bengaluru software engineer Premanand, 43, received a tile instead of his ordered Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (Rs 1.86 lakh) from an e-commerce platform.

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 01:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru, Oct 31 (PTI) A software engineer claimed that he found a piece of tile inside the box of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 smartphone delivered to him after he ordered it online for Rs 1.86 lakh, police said on Friday.

Premanand (43), of Yelachenahalli, who ordered the phone, filed a police complaint after the incident, they said.

According to the complaint, Premanand ordered the phone from an e-commerce platform on October 14 and paid online using his credit card. The package was delivered on October 19 at around 4.16 pm. He recorded a video while unboxing the parcel and was shocked to find only a square piece of white tile inside instead of the high-end smartphone.

Premanand first lodged a complaint with the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and later approached the local police, who registered the FIR under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act.

A probe is underway, police added. PTI AMP ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 01:10 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Karnataka
