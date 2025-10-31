Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price Drop: Get This Rs 1 Lakh Foldable For Under Rs 60,000

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price Drop: Get This Rs 1 Lakh Foldable For Under Rs 60,000

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has received a massive price cut, dropping from Rs 1.09 lakh to under Rs 60,000 with Amazon discounts and exchange offers. Here’s how to grab the deal.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 03:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price Drop: While the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is already in the market, the older Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G is now in the news for its new lower price. The phone is loved by Samsung fans for its distinct folding design, which makes it stand out. But, regardless of how beautiful the phone looks, the price made many hearts skip a beat. The phone had a hefty price tag, above Rs 1 Lakh, but now with discounts and exchange offers, the price went down below Rs 60,000. Here’s how you can get the device for this low.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G Price Drop On Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G was first priced at Rs 1,09,999. But now, after a flat 37% discount, the price has fallen to Rs 69,000 on Amazon. This is already a great deal, but it can surely get better.

Amazon is also giving an exchange offer where you can get up to Rs 58,000 off when you trade in your old phone. The exact discount depends on your phone’s brand, model, and condition. 

For example, exchanging a Google Pixel 8 Pro gives about Rs 22,000 off, while a Moto G34 gives around Rs 5,000 off. Let’s say your device’s worth is around 10,000, it will bring the final price to Rs 59,000. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that gives bright colours and smooth scrolling with its 120Hz refresh rate. 

On the outside, there is a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED screen that lets you check notifications, take quick photos, and reply to messages without opening the phone.

It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, making it fast and smooth for everyday use. 

The phone has a 4,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, so you can power up quickly and keep going all day.

For photos, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera for wider shots. There’s also a 10MP front camera for clear selfies and video calls. 

With AI features like Auto Zoom, the phone can detect what you’re shooting and adjust the frame automatically to give you the best picture every time.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 31 Oct 2025 03:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
ABP Exclusive | Last Interview Of Dular Chand Yadav: What 'Mokama’s Bahubali' Said Before His Death
ABP Exclusive | Last Interview Of Dular Chand Yadav: What 'Mokama’s Bahubali' Said Before His Death
Election 2025
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
India
Muhammad Azharuddin Sworn In As Telangana Minister
Muhammad Azharuddin Sworn In As Telangana Minister
India
Mallikarjun Kharge Says RSS Should Be Banned, Cites Patel’s 1948 Letter, Law & Order Concerns
Mallikarjun Kharge Says RSS Should Be Banned, Cites Patel’s 1948 Letter, Law & Order Concerns
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Quad In Doldrums, Make Space For G2
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget