Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price Drop: Get This Rs 1 Lakh Foldable For Under Rs 60,000

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price Drop: While the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is already in the market, the older Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G is now in the news for its new lower price. The phone is loved by Samsung fans for its distinct folding design, which makes it stand out. But, regardless of how beautiful the phone looks, the price made many hearts skip a beat. The phone had a hefty price tag, above Rs 1 Lakh, but now with discounts and exchange offers, the price went down below Rs 60,000. Here’s how you can get the device for this low.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G Price Drop On Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G was first priced at Rs 1,09,999. But now, after a flat 37% discount, the price has fallen to Rs 69,000 on Amazon. This is already a great deal, but it can surely get better.

Amazon is also giving an exchange offer where you can get up to Rs 58,000 off when you trade in your old phone. The exact discount depends on your phone’s brand, model, and condition.

For example, exchanging a Google Pixel 8 Pro gives about Rs 22,000 off, while a Moto G34 gives around Rs 5,000 off. Let’s say your device’s worth is around 10,000, it will bring the final price to Rs 59,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that gives bright colours and smooth scrolling with its 120Hz refresh rate.

On the outside, there is a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED screen that lets you check notifications, take quick photos, and reply to messages without opening the phone.

It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, making it fast and smooth for everyday use.

The phone has a 4,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, so you can power up quickly and keep going all day.

For photos, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera for wider shots. There’s also a 10MP front camera for clear selfies and video calls.

With AI features like Auto Zoom, the phone can detect what you’re shooting and adjust the frame automatically to give you the best picture every time.