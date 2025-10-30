Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price Drop: Here's How You Can Get Rs 59,000 Off On Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Rs 59,000 discount is turning heads across India. Here’s how to claim it before it’s gone.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 02:54 PM (IST)


Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price Drop: If you ask any Android fan about their favourite phone, most people will probably say Samsung. The brand is known for its strong performance and camera quality. But many people cannot buy its top models because they are too expensive. Now, with a big Amazon discount, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has become more affordable.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price Drop

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is now listed at Rs 79,999 on Amazon after a 41% discount. The original price was Rs 1,34,999. 

Buyers using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can get another Rs 4,000 cashback, bringing the final price to around Rs 76,000.

This is one of the lowest prices seen for the S24 Ultra so far. The offer is available for a short time, and stocks may not last long.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications 

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which helps it run fast and smoothly for daily use, gaming, or multitasking. 

The phone has a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering clear and bright visuals.

It comes with a 200MP main camera, a 50MP 5x zoom lens, a 10MP 3x zoom lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The front has a 12MP selfie camera. Together, these cameras make it easy to take sharp and detailed photos.

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, which means it can last a full day on one charge. 

It also includes Gorilla Armour glass, a titanium frame, and an IP68 rating, making it resistant to water and dust.

Some of its useful AI features include Circle to Search, Live Translate, Chat Assist, and Photo Assist, which help make everyday tasks easier.

At this price, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers strong performance, solid battery life, and smart AI tools, making it a powerful option for anyone looking for a premium Android phone at a lower cost.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 30 Oct 2025 02:54 PM (IST)

TECHNOLOGY
