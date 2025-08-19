Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE With ANC Launched: Check Out Price, Specifications

Samsung is expanding its wireless earbuds lineup, with a new entry especially appealing to those who want premium features, but not the premium price. The new Galaxy Buds 3 FE offers Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), AI-enhanced features, along with the new Blade design at a more affordable cost. The Buds 3 FE borrow elements of the more expensive earbuds in the brand, but streamlines features and accessories to offer a mix of smarts and affordability. They will enter certain markets on September 5.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Price in India

You can buy the Galaxy Buds 3 Fe in India starting September 5 for Rs 7,999. The buds will be available in two colour variants: Black and Grey. T

hey’ll be up on Samsung’s official site along with leading e-commerce platforms and offline retailers.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Specifications

Galaxy Buds 3 FE is a 1-way dynamic driver that has been developed to produce deeper bass and clear treble. Users receive ANC to reduce background noise and an Ambient Sound mode that allows situational awareness. Samsung has Crystal Clear Call technology, with a machine learning model improving the quality of calls even when the background is loud, and the repositioned microphones capture speech better.

Combined with Galaxy phones, AI tools can add hands-free Google Assistant controls, schedule and email dictation, and real-time translations through the Interpreter app. With features like Auto Switch, you can simply connect your content across Galaxy devices, and pinch/swipe gestures let you easily play/pause and adjust the volume of playback.

The earbuds follow the latest Samsung Blade shape with semi-transparent details and matte dual-tone finish. They are IP54 water and dust-resistant. Playback times of up to six hours with ANC enabled (30 hours with case and ANC off) are available on battery. The earbuds come with a 53mAh cell each, and the charging case is 515mAh. Bluetooth 5.4 manages connectivity and supports SSC, AAC, and SBC codecs.