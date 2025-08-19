Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
iPhone 17 Leaks: Pro Max Model Might Leave Samsung Behind With Telephoto Upgrade. What We Know So Far

iPhone 17 Leaks: Pro Max Model Might Leave Samsung Behind With Telephoto Upgrade. What We Know So Far

iPhone 17 leaks: Tipsters claim the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be the only model to feature Apple’s most advanced telephoto system yet.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 12:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

iPhone 17 Leaks: Apple is just weeks away from the major launch, and there’s a lot of chatter surrounding the iPhone 17 series. Though all versions are likely to include upgrades, one version is likely to elevate them in an enormous way. According to Chinese tipsters, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is the only model to be equipped with the most advanced telephoto camera system in Apple's history. Believing it’s true, this might provide the Pro Max with a solid advantage over the others.

Though previous speculations indicated that both Pro models would receive a 48MP telephoto lens, popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has recently indicated that this might only be exclusive to the Pro Max version. The new lens is anticipated to enable up to 8x optical zoom and various focal lengths, an edge to iOS mobile photography. Apple is likely to slightly increase the size of the Pro Max camera bump to accommodate the moving telephoto mechanism.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Camera Rivalry Heats Up

Assuming these leaks are true, this would be the first-ever three-48MP sensor iPhone, comprising a wide camera, an ultrawide with mechanical aperture, and an upgraded telephoto camera. On the video front, it is said to record in 8K, and also has a new dual video feature that will allow recording using both the front and rear cameras at the same time.

These possible features will make the iPhone 17 Pro Max stand out from the crowd and will be a direct challenger to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which has dominated the flagship camera space for a long time. However, the leak source, Instant Digital, has a mixed track record, so take these leaks with a pinch of salt.

In any case, it appears that Apple is keen on bringing its Pro Max into the limelight as the best camera phone of 2025.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 19 Aug 2025 12:37 PM (IST)
