iPhone 17e leaks: Apple’s budget smartphones are again being the centre of attraction, and they might arrive sooner than expected. According to a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the iPhone 17e might be released way earlier by spring 2025. With the iPhone 16e released earlier this year, Apple appeared to maintain a consistent yearly release pattern of its low-end e-family, which replaced the old iPhone SE series.

Initial rumours indicate the 17e will deliver a combination of familiar design, camera consistency, and a major performance boost.

iPhone 17e Display and Features

According to the leaked specs, the iPhone 17e will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a regular 60Hz refresh rate. Similar to its predecessor, it will feature the Dynamic Island design that is located at the upper part, which will create consistency within Apple's lines of products.

Camera-wise, the phone is reported to have a 12MP selfie camera with Face ID and a 48MP primary rear camera, which conforms to the Apple strategy of providing decent camera capabilities even on its budget-friendly models. The biggest styling shift will allegedly come from a revised exterior design, though specifics are still under wraps.

A18 or A19, Which Chip Will iPhone 17e Carry?

The most impressive change on the iPhone 17e is the switch to the A19 chip, the same processor to is there in the flagship iPhone 17 series. Such a switch would potentially allow substantial performance gains over its A18 chip used in the iPhone 16e, despite minimal other hardware improvements.

Along with the new processor and design improvements, Apple has not confirmed possible changes to regions such as battery life or storage tier that may still change before launching.

The iPhone 17e may not be the revolutionary upgrade to Apple smartphones, but the company is trying to maintain its excellence at a lower price bracket.