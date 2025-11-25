Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyGoogle Is Giving Photoshop Web Free For 1 Year: Grab It Before THIS Date

Google Is Giving Photoshop Web Free For 1 Year: Grab It Before THIS Date

A limited-time Photoshop Web offer is live, giving Chrome users a free 12-month subscription. The process is surprisingly simple.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Google is giving users a chance to use Photoshop Web free for 12 months when they download the Photoshop extension from the Chrome Web Store. This offer is great for creators, designers, marketers, or anyone who wants to edit images quickly without opening the full Photoshop software. 

Adobe says the web version is powerful enough for everyday editing tasks and helps people work faster. The offer is available only for a limited time, so users who want the free subscription should download the extension soon.

How To Claim The Photoshop Web Free 12-Month Offer

Getting the Photoshop Web subscription is very simple. First, open the Google Chrome browser and go to the Chrome Web Store. Search for the Photoshop extension. 

Users can also visit the extension page directly from the link shared by Adobe. Once the page opens, click on “Add to Chrome.” The browser will automatically add the Photoshop extension to your extensions list.

Next, sign in with your Adobe account. As soon as you log in, you will see that the free 12-month Photoshop Web subscription has already been added to your Adobe account. There is no extra step or payment needed. 

Adobe has confirmed that this special offer will stay live only until December 8, 2025. After this date, the free subscription will not be available, so users should activate it before the deadline.

What Features Does The Photoshop Web Extension Offer?

The Photoshop extension allows users to edit images directly from Chrome without downloading or re-uploading files. You can remove backgrounds with one click, adjust colours, and fine-tune brightness, contrast, and saturation. 

The extension also lets users crop photos in preset sizes, including formats made for Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube thumbnails.

Users can collect images easily by right-clicking or by tapping the Photoshop badge in the extensions menu. After editing, the image can be exported directly to the device. Adobe has also promised more tools and improvements soon to make editing from the browser even faster. 

The announcement came shortly after Adobe confirmed that Google’s new Nano Banana Pro AI model is coming to Photoshop for Generative Fill, although Adobe has not said when or if this feature will come to the web extension.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 25 Nov 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ABP Southern Rising 2025: Annamalai Says He ‘Paid A Price For Being Aggressive’ But Won’t Change Course
ABP Southern Rising 2025: Annamalai Says He ‘Paid A Price For Being Aggressive’ But Won’t Change Course
India
Court Slams Christian Officer For Refusing Gurdwara Entry, Calls Him ‘Unfit For Army’
Court Slams Christian Officer For Refusing Gurdwara Entry, Calls Him ‘Unfit For Army’
India
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
Entertainment
Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana Days Before The Wedding? Leaked Chats, Kiss Claims Fuel Online Frenzy
Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana? Leaked Chats, Kiss Claims Fuel Online Frenzy
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Celebration: Devotees Sing Bhajans as PM Modi’s Convoy Reaches Ram Mandir
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Cultural performances across Ayodhya arranged to welcome PM Modi
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Historic Ceremony marks the End of Decades-Long Ram Mandir Struggle
Breaking: Spiritual Significance of Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Explained by Jagatguru
Breaking: CM Yogi Receives PM Modi in Ayodhya Ahead of Historic Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget