Google Is Giving Photoshop Web Free For 1 Year: Grab It Before THIS Date

Google is giving users a chance to use Photoshop Web free for 12 months when they download the Photoshop extension from the Chrome Web Store. This offer is great for creators, designers, marketers, or anyone who wants to edit images quickly without opening the full Photoshop software.

Adobe says the web version is powerful enough for everyday editing tasks and helps people work faster. The offer is available only for a limited time, so users who want the free subscription should download the extension soon.

How To Claim The Photoshop Web Free 12-Month Offer

Getting the Photoshop Web subscription is very simple. First, open the Google Chrome browser and go to the Chrome Web Store. Search for the Photoshop extension.

Users can also visit the extension page directly from the link shared by Adobe. Once the page opens, click on “Add to Chrome.” The browser will automatically add the Photoshop extension to your extensions list.

Next, sign in with your Adobe account. As soon as you log in, you will see that the free 12-month Photoshop Web subscription has already been added to your Adobe account. There is no extra step or payment needed.

Adobe has confirmed that this special offer will stay live only until December 8, 2025. After this date, the free subscription will not be available, so users should activate it before the deadline.

What Features Does The Photoshop Web Extension Offer?

The Photoshop extension allows users to edit images directly from Chrome without downloading or re-uploading files. You can remove backgrounds with one click, adjust colours, and fine-tune brightness, contrast, and saturation.

The extension also lets users crop photos in preset sizes, including formats made for Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube thumbnails.

Users can collect images easily by right-clicking or by tapping the Photoshop badge in the extensions menu. After editing, the image can be exported directly to the device. Adobe has also promised more tools and improvements soon to make editing from the browser even faster.

The announcement came shortly after Adobe confirmed that Google’s new Nano Banana Pro AI model is coming to Photoshop for Generative Fill, although Adobe has not said when or if this feature will come to the web extension.