Aadhaar Update For Kids Aged 5 To 17 Is Now Free: 5 Things To Keep In Mind

Aadhar Card Update: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has removed all charges for mandatory biometric updates (MBU) for “Baal” or blue Aadhaar cards of children aged 5 to 17. These updates, done twice, first at ages 5-7 and then again at ages 15-17, are now completely free for one full year.

This rule started on October 1, 2025, and will stay active until October 2026. After this one-year period, each biometric update will cost Rs 125. This move will help almost 6 crore children across India.

Free Mandatory Biometric Update For Blue Aadhaar Card

The government has made both mandatory biometric updates (MBU 1 and MBU 2) free for children aged 5–17 for one year. This covers the first biometric update at age 5–7 and the second update at age 15–17.

Parents do not have to pay anything until October 2026. After the free period ends, each update will cost Rs 125. UIDAI announced this to make sure children have correct and updated details on their Aadhaar cards.

What Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) Means For Children

An MBU means updating a child’s full biometric details. When a child gets a blue Aadhaar card below age five, fingerprints and iris scans are not taken because they are not fully developed.

So once the child turns five, all biometrics: photo, fingerprints, and iris scans, are recorded for the first time. This is called MBU 1. When the child turns fifteen, the process must be done again. This second update is called MBU 2.

What Gets Updated In The Blue Aadhaar Card During MBU

During an MBU, the child’s photo, fingerprints, and both iris scans are taken again and linked to the same Aadhaar number. Nothing else changes.

These updates ensure that the Aadhaar card matches how the child grows. This process is important because the first Aadhaar card made before age five does not include biometrics.

How To Complete Blue Aadhaar Card MBU Easily

Parents can take the child to any Aadhaar enrolment centre or Aadhaar Seva Kendra to complete the update. These centres are available across the country. Their locations can be checked on the official UIDAI website. The process is simple and works just like a normal Aadhaar update.

Documents Needed For Blue Aadhaar Card Mandatory Update

Only a few documents are required for the MBU.

You need:

The child’s Baal Aadhaar (blue Aadhaar card)

The parents’ or guardians’ Aadhaar card for verification

Any original documents needed at the centre

With these, the centre will complete the update quickly and flawlessly.

