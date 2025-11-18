Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsAadhaar Update For Kids Aged 5 To 17 Is Now Free: 5 Things To Keep In Mind

Aadhaar Update For Kids Aged 5 To 17 Is Now Free: 5 Things To Keep In Mind

UIDAI has removed all charges on children’s Blue Aadhaar biometric updates for one full year, but parents must act before the deadline.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 04:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Aadhar Card Update: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has removed all charges for mandatory biometric updates (MBU) for “Baal” or blue Aadhaar cards of children aged 5 to 17. These updates, done twice, first at ages 5-7 and then again at ages 15-17, are now completely free for one full year. 

This rule started on October 1, 2025, and will stay active until October 2026. After this one-year period, each biometric update will cost Rs 125. This move will help almost 6 crore children across India.

Free Mandatory Biometric Update For Blue Aadhaar Card

The government has made both mandatory biometric updates (MBU 1 and MBU 2) free for children aged 5–17 for one year. This covers the first biometric update at age 5–7 and the second update at age 15–17. 

Parents do not have to pay anything until October 2026. After the free period ends, each update will cost Rs 125. UIDAI announced this to make sure children have correct and updated details on their Aadhaar cards.

What Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) Means For Children

An MBU means updating a child’s full biometric details. When a child gets a blue Aadhaar card below age five, fingerprints and iris scans are not taken because they are not fully developed. 

So once the child turns five, all biometrics: photo, fingerprints, and iris scans, are recorded for the first time. This is called MBU 1. When the child turns fifteen, the process must be done again. This second update is called MBU 2.

What Gets Updated In The Blue Aadhaar Card During MBU

During an MBU, the child’s photo, fingerprints, and both iris scans are taken again and linked to the same Aadhaar number. Nothing else changes. 

These updates ensure that the Aadhaar card matches how the child grows. This process is important because the first Aadhaar card made before age five does not include biometrics.

How To Complete Blue Aadhaar Card MBU Easily

Parents can take the child to any Aadhaar enrolment centre or Aadhaar Seva Kendra to complete the update. These centres are available across the country. Their locations can be checked on the official UIDAI website. The process is simple and works just like a normal Aadhaar update.

Documents Needed For Blue Aadhaar Card Mandatory Update

Only a few documents are required for the MBU.
 You need:

  • The child’s Baal Aadhaar (blue Aadhaar card)
  • The parents’ or guardians’ Aadhaar card for verification
  • Any original documents needed at the centre

With these, the centre will complete the update quickly and flawlessly.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 18 Nov 2025 04:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aadhar Card News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Delhi Blast Probe: Court Sends Co-Conspirator Jasir Bilal Wani To 10-Day NIA Custody
Delhi Blast Probe: Court Sends Co-Conspirator Jasir Bilal Wani To 10-Day NIA Custody
News
Delhi Blast Probe: Photo Shows Dr Shaheen Shahid & Muzammil Shakeel Buying Brezza For Bomb Plot
Delhi Blast Probe: Photo Shows Dr Shaheen Shahid & Muzammil Shakeel Buying Brezza For Bomb Plot
Cities
Is GRAP-4 Implemented In Delhi-NCR? Govt Reacts To False Reports
Is GRAP-4 Implemented In Delhi-NCR? Govt Reacts To False Reports
Election 2025
Stung By Bihar Loss, This Is How Prashant Kishor Will ‘Repent’ The Setback
Stung By Bihar Loss, This Is How Prashant Kishor Will ‘Repent’ The Setback
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget