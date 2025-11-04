Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyChatGPT Go Free In India: How To Grab OpenAI’s Premium Plan For Rs 0

ChatGPT Go free offer is live in India. Learn the exact steps to claim your year-long access and see what features you’ll get.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The day is finally here when we Indians can enjoy ChatGPT Go for free. But the question arises: how can you avail this free deal? Is there some process you need to follow to grab ChatGPT’s advanced version? Well, YES. If you don’t know about the deal, every Indian is getting ChatGPT Go for free that too for a whole year. The free access begins today, November 4. 

While the announcements were made last week, this deal is for users who will sign up during the limited-time promotional period. Here a detailed steps on how to avail ChatGPT Go for free.

Step-By-Step Guide On How To Claim ChatGPT Go For Free

Step 1: Open ChatGPT

ChatGPT Go Free In India: How To Grab OpenAI’s Premium Plan For Rs 0

When you open ChatGPT, you will see an option at the top saying Upgrade For Free. You need to click on that.

Step 2: Try Go For Free For 12 Month

ChatGPT Go Free In India: How To Grab OpenAI’s Premium Plan For Rs 0

As you click on Upgrade For Free, you will see four options for ChatGPT subscriptions. There, you have to click on “Upgrade To Go.”

Step 3: Go Past The Payment Gatewa

ChatGPT Go Free In India: How To Grab OpenAI’s Premium Plan For Rs 0

You will then see a payment gateway, but don’t worry, you won’t be spending a penny. The window is just to set Autopay, so make sure to cancel it before 12 months (or just set a reminder on your phone).

Pick a payment method; you can choose from UPI and Card payments. After your autopay is set, you can now enjoy your 1-year free ChatGPT Go.

ChatGPT Go Features & What Makes It Worth Trying

Is all this process really worth it? If you want an affordable GenAI platform to take care of your tasks, then yes. The ChatGPT Go plan gives access to powerful tools that were previously only for paid users. 

You’ll get higher message limits, image generation, and file upload support, great for visuals and documents. The plan also has a longer memory, so it remembers your past chats better, making responses more personal and accurate.

Plus, users can enjoy faster speed, smarter replies, and better reasoning with OpenAI’s latest model, similar to GPT-5. Even though it supports local payments like UPI, the one-year access remains completely free for all Indian users.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 04 Nov 2025 10:36 AM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
