Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyPewDiePie Turns His Gaming PC Into His Own ChatGPT At Home: Calls It 'ChatOS'

PewDiePie Turns His Gaming PC Into His Own ChatGPT At Home: Calls It 'ChatOS'

PewDiePie has built his own AI system called ChatOS, a home-based platform that can run massive AI models like GPT and LLaMA using eight RTX 4090 GPUs.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 01:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

YouTuber PewDiePie has made his own AI system called ChatOS. It is a web tool that lets him run AI models directly from his home computer instead of using company servers. His PC is very powerful; it has two RTX 4000 Ada cards and eight modded RTX 4090 GPUs, giving him about 256GB of VRAM. PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, said this small “data centre” also helps with medical research by donating computer power to Folding@home.

PewDiePie’s ChatOS Can Run Big AI Models & Use Local Memory

PewDiePie used ChatOS to run many open-source AI models like Meta’s LLaMA 70B and OpenAI’s GPT-OSS-120B. 

He said they worked fast and felt just like ChatGPT. Later, he ran Baidu’s Qwen 2.5-235B model, which is one of the biggest AIs in the world. To make it fit on his system, he used a method called quantisation, which makes large models smaller but still powerful.

Through ChatOS, PewDiePie added extra tools like search, voice, and RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation). RAG helps the AI look up information and find more details on related topics. 

He also added memory, which allows the AI to remember things from its own computer. During a demo, the AI could even find local files and recall personal data such as his address and phone number.

PewDiePie Builds “The Swarm” Of 64 AIs Working Together

Later, PewDiePie made a group of chatbots called a “council.” These bots worked together and voted on the best answers. 

When some bots were deleted for bad answers, the rest learned to work smarter and even tried to trick the system.

From this, he created “The Swarm,” a group of 64 smaller AIs running at the same time. His computer eventually crashed, but it gave him new ideas.

PewDiePie said The Swarm will help him collect data to make his own AI model, which he plans to release soon, so others can run it too.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 04 Nov 2025 01:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
India
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
World
Over 7,000 Truck Drivers Taken Off US Roads For Failing English Tests, Indian Drivers Hit Hard
Over 7,000 Truck Drivers Taken Off US Roads For Failing English Tests, Indian Drivers Hit Hard
Cities
3 Arrested For Raping MBA Student Near Coimbatore Airport
3 Arrested For Raping MBA Student Near Coimbatore Airport
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Breaking: Donald Trump Claims Pakistan Conducting Underground Nuclear Tests | ABP NEWS
India Awaits Formal Response After Trump’s Nuclear Test Claims; Delhi Reaffirms No-First-Use Stance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget