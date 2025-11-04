iOS 26.4 Could Bring A Smarter Siri: Secret Thanks To Google’s Gemini AI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Apple is getting ready to launch a new and smarter Siri with iOS 26.4, which is expected to be released this spring. The update has been delayed many times, but now it looks like users might finally get the improved Siri soon. The new Siri will use artificial intelligence (AI) to understand people better and give more natural answers.

However, a new Bloomberg report says something surprising: Apple will secretly use Google’s Gemini AI models to power the new Siri without telling anyone.

iOS 26.4 Update To Bring Smarter AI Siri

The upcoming iOS 26.4 update will likely bring the upgraded Siri that users have been waiting for.

Apple has been working for a long time to make Siri more helpful and faster. The new version of Siri will be powered by AI, helping users get better answers and complete tasks more easily.

This update will make Siri sound more natural and understand questions more clearly. Apple plans to release this version in the spring.

It will be a part of Apple’s effort to make its devices, like iPhones, iPads, and others, more intelligent with regular software updates.

Apple To Secretly Use Google Gemini For Siri AI

The report also claims that Apple will use Google’s Gemini AI models for the new Siri. Instead of using its own technology, Apple is said to be paying Google to create a special version of Gemini just for Siri.

This new model will run on Apple’s private cloud servers, which means user data will stay safe and secure. However, Apple will not tell the public about this deal or mention Google’s name.

This is a big change for Apple, which usually builds its own technology. By quietly using Google’s Gemini models, Apple may be trying to make Siri smarter and faster while keeping everything private. Users might never know that Google’s AI is working behind the scenes.