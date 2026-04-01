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HomeTechnologyOracle Layoffs: US Tech Firm Cuts 12,000 Jobs In India, Another Round Expected Soon

Oracle Layoffs: US Tech Firm Cuts 12,000 Jobs In India, Another Round Expected Soon

Oracle Layoffs: Further cuts are expected within a month. Affected employees receive severance packages contingent on voluntary resignation, including salary, leave encashment, and gratuity.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 01 Apr 2026 08:05 AM (IST)
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Oracle Layoffs: US-based technology firm Oracle Corporation is believed to have laid off around 12,000 employees in India, with another round of job cuts likely within a month, according to affected staff members who spoke on Tuesday.

The reported layoffs form part of a wider global workforce reduction, with the company said to have cut approximately 30,000 jobs worldwide.

More Layoffs Expected as Restructuring Continues

Two individuals impacted by the retrenchment, including one from the human resources department, said the company is preparing for further cuts.

“In India, around 12,000 employees have been laid off. The company is planning another mass layoff within a month,” the employee told PTI.

Oracle’s workforce in India stands at roughly 30,000 employees, including those affected by the ongoing layoffs.

The company declined to comment on the development.

‘Role Redundant’: Email to Employees

In an internal email sent to staff, Oracle cited organisational restructuring as the reason behind the job losses.

Employees were told that changes were being made to “streamline operations”, and that “as a result, unfortunately, the position you currently hold will become redundant”.

Severance Package Details

The company has outlined a compensation package for impacted employees in India, which includes 15 days’ salary for each completed year of service, along with one month’s unpaid wages until the termination date. Employees are also entitled to leave encashment and gratuity based on eligibility, as well as pay equivalent to a one-month notice period.

In addition, Oracle has offered a two-month salary as a top-up. However, the severance benefits are applicable only to those employees who choose to resign voluntarily and amicably.

Former Employee Raises Work Culture Concerns

Merugu Sridhar, a former Oracle employee, said he was laid off in September after protesting against what he described as a 16-hour work shift in the company’s India operations.

“I contacted my friends and those who are in human resources. They shared that most of the Indians working in the US with the company have been impacted because the local laws there are very strict when it comes to the retrenchment of their citizens,” Sridhar said.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many employees has Oracle reportedly laid off in India?

Oracle has reportedly laid off around 12,000 employees in India. The company's workforce in India is approximately 30,000.

What is the reason for the layoffs at Oracle?

Oracle cited organizational restructuring and the need to streamline operations as the reason for the job losses. Positions are becoming redundant due to these changes.

What severance package is Oracle offering to impacted employees in India?

The package includes 15 days' salary per year of service, one month's unpaid wages, leave encashment, gratuity, and a one-month notice period pay. A two-month salary top-up is also offered.

Are more layoffs expected at Oracle?

Yes, affected staff members anticipate another round of job cuts within a month. The company is reportedly preparing for further reductions as restructuring continues.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Apr 2026 08:05 AM (IST)
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Layoffs Oracle
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