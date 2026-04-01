President Trump suggested that US military operations in Iran could conclude very soon, potentially within two to three weeks. He indicated that US forces are close to completing their objectives.
Trump Signals Imminent End To US Iran Operations, Says Exit Possible ‘Within Weeks’
Trump urged allies to secure their own energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. The Defense Secretary echoed this, calling the coming days decisive.
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that US military operations in Iran could conclude “very soon”, pointing to a potential timeline of roughly two to three weeks as Washington continues both its aerial campaign and diplomatic outreach to Tehran.
Speaking at a White House event, Trump suggested that the conflict’s end may be imminent. “All I have to do is leave Iran, and we’ll be doing that very soon,” he said, while responding to questions about rising fuel prices since the war began on February 28.
He added that US forces were close to completing their objectives. “We’re finishing the job, and I think within maybe two weeks, maybe a couple of days longer, to do the job,” Trump said.
Exit Not Tied to Deal With Iran
Trump made it clear that a potential withdrawal would not depend on securing an agreement with Iran, which has effectively shut the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz to oil tanker traffic in retaliation.
“They don’t have to make a deal with me,” he told reporters in the Oval Office after signing an executive order targeting mail-in voting, which he again claimed, without providing evidence, is vulnerable to fraud.
The president framed the US mission as one aimed at crippling Iran’s long-term military capabilities. “When we feel that they are, for a long period of time, put into the Stone Age and they won’t be able to come up with a nuclear weapon, then we’ll leave,” he said, adding, “Whether we have a deal or not, it’s irrelevant.”
‘Go Get Your Own Oil’: Message to Allies
Trump also renewed his call for other nations to secure their own energy supplies, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, after several allies declined US requests for military assistance in safeguarding tanker routes.
“If France or some other country wants to get oil or gas, they’ll go up through the Hormuz Strait… and they’ll be able to fend for themselves,” he said. “There’s no reason for us to do it.”
He extended that message earlier in the day on his Truth Social platform, urging countries facing fuel shortages to act independently. “The U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us,” Trump wrote, adding that Iran had been “essentially decimated” and that “the hard part is done”.
‘Decisive Days Ahead,’ Says Pentagon Chief
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed the president’s stance during a press briefing, stressing that responsibility for maintaining open shipping lanes should not fall solely on Washington.
“It’s not just our problem set, going forward,” Hegseth said, while noting that the US had already undertaken the bulk of preparations to ensure access through the strait.
He also described the coming phase of the conflict as critical, signalling that key developments are imminent. “The upcoming days will be decisive. Iran knows that, and there’s almost nothing they can militarily do about it,” Hegseth said, declining to rule out the possible use of US ground forces.
Related Video
POLITICAL ACE: Former Tennis Star Leander Paes Joins BJP Ahead of Bengal Elections
Frequently Asked Questions
When might US military operations in Iran conclude?
Is the US withdrawal tied to reaching a deal with Iran?
No, President Trump made it clear that a potential withdrawal would not depend on securing an agreement with Iran. He stated that whether there is a deal or not is irrelevant.
What is the US message to allies regarding energy supplies?
President Trump urged allies to secure their own energy supplies, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz. He stated that the US will not be there to help them anymore and they should be able to fend for themselves.
What is the Pentagon's outlook on the current situation?
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the coming days as decisive, indicating that key developments are imminent. He stressed that maintaining open shipping lanes is not solely a US problem.