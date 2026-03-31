Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAir India Express Flight Sends Mayday Alert Mid-Air, 148 Passengers Safe After Emergency Landing In Lucknow

Air India Express Flight Sends Mayday Alert Mid-Air, 148 Passengers Safe After Emergency Landing In Lucknow

Air India Express flight issues Mayday mid-air after smoke alert, diverts to Lucknow where all 148 passengers and crew land safely.

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 07:59 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A Delhi-bound Air India Express flight from Bagdogra was forced to make an emergency landing at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport after a smoke alarm was triggered mid-air, sources said. The aircraft, carrying 148 people including crew, landed safely after the pilot issued a distress call. All passengers were evacuated without injury, while the aircraft has been grounded for technical inspection. Authorities have since arranged alternate travel plans and assistance for affected passengers.

Emergency Landing

The flight, IX1523, operated using an Airbus A320, was en route from Bagdogra to Delhi when the crew detected smoke in the avionics bay, which houses critical electronic systems.

Following the alert, the pilot issued a “Mayday” call, signalling a potentially life-threatening emergency. Air Traffic Control in Lucknow was informed, and the aircraft was diverted as a precautionary measure.

The plane landed safely at around 5.18 pm on Monday, according to sources. There were 148 people on board, including six crew members, all of whom were safely evacuated after landing.

Aircraft Grounded

After the incident, the aircraft was classified as “Aircraft on Ground” (AOG), indicating it requires immediate inspection and repairs before it can resume operations.

Passengers were accommodated on alternative flights to Delhi. Some were offered full refunds, while others were provided hotel accommodation and rebooked on later services.

The aircraft remains stationed at the Lucknow airport for further checks. Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed inspection to determine the cause of the smoke alert.

Related Video

POLITICAL ACE: Former Tennis Star Leander Paes Joins BJP Ahead of Bengal Elections

Published at : 31 Mar 2026 07:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air India Express Flight Bagdogra To Delhi Flight
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Air India Express Flight Sends Mayday Alert Mid-Air, 148 Passengers Safe After Emergency Landing In Lucknow
Air India Express Flight Issues Mayday Mid-Air, Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow
India
'Half-Baked Scheme': Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Government Over Smart Cities Mission
'Half-Baked Scheme': Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Government Over Smart Cities Mission
India
Vijay Declared Over Rs 620 Crore Assests In Election Affidavit Amid Divorce Buzz
Vijay Declared Over Rs 620 Crore Assests In Election Affidavit Amid Divorce Buzz
India
Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Hospital After Recovery From Infection
Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Hospital After Recovery From Infection
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICAL ACE: Former Tennis Star Leander Paes Joins BJP Ahead of Bengal Elections
GLOBAL CONFLICT: AI-Assisted Strikes Escalate US-Israel Attacks on Iran, 11 Dead in Mahallat
GLOBAL ALERT: Iran Threatens UAE as US Considers Ground Operation on Kharg Island
TRAGEDY ALERT: Nalanda Temple Stampede Claims 8 Lives Amid Mahavir Jayanti Crowds
War Update: UAE intercepts Iranian Shahed drones mid-air, video surfaces
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
Protecting Children In The Digital Age: The Legal Case For Regulating Social Media Access
Opinion
Embed widget