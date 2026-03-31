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A Delhi-bound Air India Express flight from Bagdogra was forced to make an emergency landing at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport after a smoke alarm was triggered mid-air, sources said. The aircraft, carrying 148 people including crew, landed safely after the pilot issued a distress call. All passengers were evacuated without injury, while the aircraft has been grounded for technical inspection. Authorities have since arranged alternate travel plans and assistance for affected passengers.

Emergency Landing

The flight, IX1523, operated using an Airbus A320, was en route from Bagdogra to Delhi when the crew detected smoke in the avionics bay, which houses critical electronic systems.

Following the alert, the pilot issued a “Mayday” call, signalling a potentially life-threatening emergency. Air Traffic Control in Lucknow was informed, and the aircraft was diverted as a precautionary measure.

The plane landed safely at around 5.18 pm on Monday, according to sources. There were 148 people on board, including six crew members, all of whom were safely evacuated after landing.

Aircraft Grounded

After the incident, the aircraft was classified as “Aircraft on Ground” (AOG), indicating it requires immediate inspection and repairs before it can resume operations.

Passengers were accommodated on alternative flights to Delhi. Some were offered full refunds, while others were provided hotel accommodation and rebooked on later services.

The aircraft remains stationed at the Lucknow airport for further checks. Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed inspection to determine the cause of the smoke alert.