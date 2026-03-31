Trump Shares Poll Claiming 89% Support For Iran War, Says Conflict Nearing End

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





US President Donald Trump has shared a poll on Truth Social claiming overwhelming public support for potential military action in Iran. The graphic suggests 89% approval for using force to remove Iran’s leadership and curb its nuclear and missile programmes. However, the survey’s framing and lack of methodological detail have raised questions about its credibility. The post comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, where rhetoric and perception are increasingly shaping the narrative as much as on-ground developments and strategic realities.

A Claimed Landslide

The chart, attributed to McLaughlin & Associates, presents a striking level of support for military action:

Approve: 89%

Strongly Approve: 70%

Somewhat Approve: 19%

Disapprove: 8%

Somewhat Disapprove: 4%

Strongly Disapprove: 4%

Unsure: 3%

Trump Says Iran Conflict Nearing End

Trump also claimed the conflict in Iran is approaching its conclusion, adding that the Strait of Hormuz is expected to reopen naturally once American forces withdraw from the region.

In a phone interview with the New York Post on Tuesday, Trump said the US military campaign was inflicting severe damage on Iran but would not continue for much longer.

“We’re not going to be there too much longer. We’re obliterating the s-t out of them right now, it’s a total obliteration. But we won’t have to be there much longer. We still have more work to do in terms of eliminating whatever offensive capability they have left,” he said.

Trump’s Oil Message

Earlier, Donald Trump suggested that countries facing fuel shortages due to disruptions in the Strait should either source oil from the United States or secure supplies independently. In a post, he urged allies such as the United Kingdom to “build up some delayed courage” and go directly to the Strait to obtain oil.

He also indicated that Washington may no longer intervene on behalf of its allies, saying nations would need to “start learning how to fight for” themselves.