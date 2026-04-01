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HomeNewsIndiaLPG Prices Hiked From Today, Check Rates In Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Chennai

LPG Prices Hiked From Today, Check Rates In Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Chennai

The prices were last hiked in March and it is attributed to global crude oil price increases due to West Asia conflict. Petrol and diesel prices are stable.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 01 Apr 2026 06:54 AM (IST)
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Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been sharply increased from April 1, with businesses facing a significant cost burden. In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has gone up by ₹195.50, while in Kolkata, the hike is steeper at ₹218.

Here’s how domestic and commercial LPG prices stood across major cities on March 31, a day before the revision:

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg)
New Delhi ₹913.00 ₹1,884.50
Kolkata ₹939.00 ₹1,988.50
Mumbai ₹912.50 ₹1,836.00
Chennai ₹928.50 ₹2,043.50
Guruhram ₹921.50 ₹1,901.50
Noida ₹910.50 ₹1,884.50
Bengaluru ₹915.50 ₹1,958.00
Bhubaneswar ₹939.00 ₹2,029.00
Chandigarh ₹922.50 ₹1,904.50
Hyderabad ₹965.00 ₹2,105.50
Jaipur ₹916.50 ₹1,913.00
Lucknow ₹950.50 ₹2,007.00
Patna ₹1,002.50 ₹2,133.50
Thiruvananthapuram ₹922.00 ₹1,912.00


Following the latest revision, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi now costs Rs 2,078.50, as per state-run oil marketing companies. This comes after an earlier increase of ₹114.5 per cylinder implemented on March 1.

Domestic LPG Prices

In contrast, domestic LPG prices have been left unchanged this time. The last revision for household cylinders was on March 7, when rates were raised by Rs 60. A 14.2-kg domestic cylinder continues to retail at Rs 913 in Delhi.

Fuel retailers such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise LPG and ATF prices at the start of each month, based on global benchmarks and currency fluctuations.

The latest hike has been attributed to a sharp surge in global crude oil prices, which have risen by nearly 50% amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, disrupting supply chains.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged since a Rs 2 per litre cut announced in March last year. In Delhi, petrol is currently priced at RS 94.72 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 87.62 per litre.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price increase for commercial LPG cylinders?

Commercial LPG cylinder prices have sharply increased from April 1. In Delhi, a 19-kg cylinder saw a hike of ₹195.50.

How much does a commercial LPG cylinder cost in Delhi after the revision?

Following the revision, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi now costs Rs 2,078.50.

Have domestic LPG prices also increased?

No, domestic LPG prices have remained unchanged. The last revision for household cylinders was on March 7.

What is the reason for the LPG price hike?

The increase is attributed to a sharp surge in global crude oil prices, driven by the conflict in West Asia which disrupted supply chains.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Apr 2026 06:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
India LPG Crisis LPG Prices India LPG Rates Delhi
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