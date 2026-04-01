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Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), on Tuesday warned it would target American companies operating across the West Asia and Gulf region if further Iranian leaders are killed in what it described as “targeted assassinations”.

In a statement carried by state media, the IRGC said the warning would take effect from April 1, marking a significant escalation in rhetoric as tensions continue to simmer.

Major US Firms Named in Warning

The IRGC listed 18 companies it claimed could be targeted, expanding the scope beyond firms linked to military installations. The list includes major global corporations such as Microsoft, Google, Apple, Intel, IBM, Tesla and Boeing.

Other companies named include Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard (HP), Cisco, Oracle, Meta Platforms, JPMorgan Chase and General Electric.

“These companies should expect the destruction of their respective units in exchange for each terror act in Iran,” the statement said, adding that any action would begin from 8 pm Tehran time on April 1 (4:30 pm GMT/UTC; 10:30 pm IST).

The IRGC also issued a direct warning to employees. “We advise the employees of these institutions to immediately leave their workplaces to preserve their lives,” it said.

Several of the companies mentioned maintain a visible presence in the Gulf, particularly in the United Arab Emirates, where firms such as Microsoft and Apple operate offices and retail outlets in cities including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

IRGC Links AI and Tech Firms to Military Operations

In its statement, the IRGC underscored what it described as the growing role of technology and artificial intelligence in military planning and execution against Iran.

It alleged that major technology companies, including Google and Microsoft, as well as AI-focused firms such as Anthropic and OpenAI, have played a part in enabling operations involving unmanned drones and target selection.

The claims come amid broader scrutiny of how advanced technologies are being integrated into modern warfare, particularly by the United States and its allies.

Warning Carries New Urgency

While the IRGC has issued similar threats in the past, the inclusion of a specific deadline appears to lend added weight to the latest warning.

The statement signals a widening of potential targets from purely military-linked entities to commercial and technology firms, raising fresh concerns over the safety of corporate operations and personnel in the region.