Iran To Target 18 US Companies In Middle East Including Microsoft, Apple, Google From April 1

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has issued a warning naming 18 American companies, including major tech and aerospace firms such as Microsoft, Apple, Google, Intel and Boeing, as “legitimate targets” from April in response to US-Israel actions, according to reports. The announcement comes amid rising tensions following US-Israel strikes on Iran, attacks on shipping routes, and growing fears over energy disruptions. With Washington indicating the coming days could be critical, and US President Donald Trump urging allies to secure oil supplies independently, the conflict appears to be entering a more volatile phase.

Iran Targets US Firms

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it would strike industries linked to US and Israeli interests across the region in retaliation for attacks on its infrastructure. While no specific countries were named, officials indicated that sectors such as chemicals, oil, steel and aluminium could be targeted.

A senior commander claimed that several facilities, including a refinery and major industrial complexes, had already been hit. He added that such operations would continue, warning of sustained retaliation against what Iran described as “strategic industries” tied to its adversaries.

Hegseth Flags ‘Decisive’ Phase

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the coming days would be “decisive” in the conflict. He stated that while diplomatic talks were ongoing and gaining momentum, the United States remained prepared to continue military action if Iran failed to comply.

Hegseth also noted that Washington had expanded its options while Iran’s position had weakened, adding that Tehran had limited military responses available. His remarks came shortly after an oil tanker was set ablaze near Dubai, marking another escalation in attacks on vessels in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump’s Oil Message

Separately, Trump said countries facing fuel shortages due to disruptions in the Strait should either buy oil from the United States or secure it themselves. In a post, he urged allies such as the United Kingdom to “build up some delayed courage” and “go to the Strait and just take it”.

He also signalled that the United States may no longer step in to assist allies, adding that nations would need to “start learning how to fight for” themselves.