Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIran To Target 18 US Companies In Middle East Including Microsoft, Apple, Google From April 1

Iran To Target 18 US Companies In Middle East Including Microsoft, Apple, Google From April 1

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 08:57 PM (IST)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has issued a warning naming 18 American companies, including major tech and aerospace firms such as Microsoft, Apple, Google, Intel and Boeing, as “legitimate targets” from April in response to US-Israel actions, according to reports. The announcement comes amid rising tensions following US-Israel strikes on Iran, attacks on shipping routes, and growing fears over energy disruptions. With Washington indicating the coming days could be critical, and US President Donald Trump urging allies to secure oil supplies independently, the conflict appears to be entering a more volatile phase.

Iran Targets US Firms

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it would strike industries linked to US and Israeli interests across the region in retaliation for attacks on its infrastructure. While no specific countries were named, officials indicated that sectors such as chemicals, oil, steel and aluminium could be targeted.

A senior commander claimed that several facilities, including a refinery and major industrial complexes, had already been hit. He added that such operations would continue, warning of sustained retaliation against what Iran described as “strategic industries” tied to its adversaries.

Hegseth Flags ‘Decisive’ Phase

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the coming days would be “decisive” in the conflict. He stated that while diplomatic talks were ongoing and gaining momentum, the United States remained prepared to continue military action if Iran failed to comply.

Hegseth also noted that Washington had expanded its options while Iran’s position had weakened, adding that Tehran had limited military responses available. His remarks came shortly after an oil tanker was set ablaze near Dubai, marking another escalation in attacks on vessels in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump’s Oil Message

Separately, Trump said countries facing fuel shortages due to disruptions in the Strait should either buy oil from the United States or secure it themselves. In a post, he urged allies such as the United Kingdom to “build up some delayed courage” and “go to the Strait and just take it”.

He also signalled that the United States may no longer step in to assist allies, adding that nations would need to “start learning how to fight for” themselves.

Related Video

POLITICAL ACE: Former Tennis Star Leander Paes Joins BJP Ahead of Bengal Elections

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 31 Mar 2026 08:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Iran To Target 18 US Companies In Middle East Including Microsoft, Apple, Google From April 1
Iran To Target 18 US Companies In Middle East Including Microsoft, Apple, Google From April 1
World
One Month After His Death, Ali Khamenei’s 1981 India Visit Pictures Go Viral
One Month After His Death, Ali Khamenei’s 1981 India Visit Pictures Go Viral
World
Trump Tells Europe ‘Have The Courage, Go To The Strait And Just Take The Oil’
Trump Tells Europe ‘Have The Courage, Go To The Strait And Just Take The Oil’
World
$120Bn Wiped From UAE Markets; Iran War Hits Dubai, Abu Dhabi Stocks
$120Bn Wiped From UAE Markets; Iran War Hits Dubai, Abu Dhabi Stocks
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICAL ACE: Former Tennis Star Leander Paes Joins BJP Ahead of Bengal Elections
GLOBAL CONFLICT: AI-Assisted Strikes Escalate US-Israel Attacks on Iran, 11 Dead in Mahallat
GLOBAL ALERT: Iran Threatens UAE as US Considers Ground Operation on Kharg Island
TRAGEDY ALERT: Nalanda Temple Stampede Claims 8 Lives Amid Mahavir Jayanti Crowds
War Update: UAE intercepts Iranian Shahed drones mid-air, video surfaces
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
Protecting Children In The Digital Age: The Legal Case For Regulating Social Media Access
Opinion
Embed widget