Oppo Find X9 Vs Vivo X300: Which One Should You Buy? Full Comparison Here

Oppo and Vivo have always been close competitors in the premium phone market. Their new phones: the Oppo Find X9 5G and the Vivo X300, come with top features, stylish looks, and powerful processors. Both phones are highly powerful, but when it comes to price, they are poles apart.

But when we compare them closely, some clear differences can help you choose which one fits your needs better.

Oppo Find X9 Vs Vivo X300: Display

The Oppo Find X9 5G comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display. It has a clear resolution of 1256 x 2760 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, which means smooth scrolling and better visuals.



The Vivo X300 has a smaller 6.31-inch AMOLED screen with 1216 x 2640 pixels and the same 120Hz refresh rate. Both phones have bright and colourful screens, but Oppo’s display is a bit bigger, which makes watching videos and gaming more fun.

Oppo Find X9 Vs Vivo X300: Price In India

While the Oppo Find X9 carries a higher price tag of Rs 1,03,000, the Vivo X300 is priced much lower at Rs 69,999.

Oppo Find X9 Vs Vivo X300: Camera

The Vivo X300 has a 200MP main camera, along with 50MP telephoto and 50MP ultra-wide lenses. It's 50MP front camera takes great selfies too.

The Oppo Find X9 5G has three 50MP rear cameras: wide, telephoto, and ultra-wide, plus a 32MP front camera. Oppo’s camera clicks sharp and balanced photos, while Vivo’s high megapixel count gives you extra detail and bright pictures.

Oppo Find X9 Vs Vivo X300: Battery & Charging

The Oppo Find X9 5G has a big 7025mAh battery. It supports 80W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging.

The Vivo X300 comes with a 6040mAh battery and supports 90W fast charging and 40W wireless charging. So, Oppo lasts longer, but Vivo charges a little faster.

Oppo Find X9 Vs Vivo X300: Processor

Both phones use the Mediatek Dimensity 9500 chipset and a 4.21GHz octa-core processor. This means both are fast, smooth, and handle 5G easily.

In short, the Oppo Find X9 5G is great for people who want a big screen, long battery life, and don’t mind a high price point, while the Vivo X300 is perfect for camera lovers who like quick charging and high-quality photos, and of course, a much lower price.