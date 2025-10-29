Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyOppo Find X9 Vs Vivo X300: Which One Should You Buy? Full Comparison Here

Oppo Find X9 Vs Vivo X300: Which One Should You Buy? Full Comparison Here

Two powerful phones, two very different prices. The Oppo Find X9 and Vivo X300 are going head-to-head. From display to battery, see which one truly deserves your money.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 03:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Oppo and Vivo have always been close competitors in the premium phone market. Their new phones: the Oppo Find X9 5G and the Vivo X300, come with top features, stylish looks, and powerful processors. Both phones are highly powerful, but when it comes to price, they are poles apart.

But when we compare them closely, some clear differences can help you choose which one fits your needs better.

Oppo Find X9 Vs Vivo X300: Display

The Oppo Find X9 5G comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display. It has a clear resolution of 1256 x 2760 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, which means smooth scrolling and better visuals.

The Vivo X300 has a smaller 6.31-inch AMOLED screen with 1216 x 2640 pixels and the same 120Hz refresh rate. Both phones have bright and colourful screens, but Oppo’s display is a bit bigger, which makes watching videos and gaming more fun.

Oppo Find X9 Vs Vivo X300: Price In India

While the Oppo Find X9 carries a higher price tag of Rs 1,03,000, the Vivo X300 is priced much lower at Rs 69,999.

Oppo Find X9 Vs Vivo X300: Camera

The Vivo X300 has a 200MP main camera, along with 50MP telephoto and 50MP ultra-wide lenses. It's 50MP front camera takes great selfies too.

The Oppo Find X9 5G has three 50MP rear cameras: wide, telephoto, and ultra-wide, plus a 32MP front camera. Oppo’s camera clicks sharp and balanced photos, while Vivo’s high megapixel count gives you extra detail and bright pictures.

Oppo Find X9 Vs Vivo X300: Battery & Charging

The Oppo Find X9 5G has a big 7025mAh battery. It supports 80W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging.

The Vivo X300 comes with a 6040mAh battery and supports 90W fast charging and 40W wireless charging. So, Oppo lasts longer, but Vivo charges a little faster.

Oppo Find X9 Vs Vivo X300: Processor

Both phones use the Mediatek Dimensity 9500 chipset and a 4.21GHz octa-core processor. This means both are fast, smooth, and handle 5G easily.

In short, the Oppo Find X9 5G is great for people who want a big screen, long battery life, and don’t mind a high price point, while the Vivo X300 is perfect for camera lovers who like quick charging and high-quality photos, and of course, a much lower price.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 29 Oct 2025 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Science
‘Take A Vacation Before October 29’: Harvard Scientist’s Warning Linked To Mysterious Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
‘Take A Vacation Before October 29’: Harvard Scientist’s Warning Linked To Mysterious Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
World
'Modi Is Tough As Hell, PAK PM A Great Guy: Trump Reiterates India-Pakistan Conflict Claims
'Modi Is Tough As Hell, PAK PM A Great Guy: Trump Reiterates India-Pakistan Conflict Claims
World
India-US To Soon Sign Trade Deal: Trump's Message From South Korea
India-US To Soon Sign Trade Deal: Trump's Message From South Korea
India
Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall In Andhra Pradesh, Says IMD; Heavy Rain Batters Coastal Districts
Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall In Andhra Pradesh, Says IMD; Heavy Rain Batters Coastal Districts
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: President Draupadi Murmu set to take historic Rafale flight from Ambala air base
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica; 10 dead, 6 lakh evacuated, strongest storm in 174 years
Breaking: Indian-origin businessman Darshan Singh shot dead outside home in Canada
Rahul Gandhi to share stage with Tejashwi Yadav for first time since Bihar poll dates announced
Yalgar March Maharashtra: Thousands of farmers protest at Nagpur border demanding loan waiver in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget