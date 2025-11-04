Oppo Reno 15 Geekbench Leaked: Here's What The Phone Packs Inside

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyOppo Reno 15 Geekbench Leaked: Here's What The Phone Packs Inside

The Oppo Reno 15 has made its first big appearance online, and it’s already turning heads. Geekbench scores show powerful hardware, a clean Android 16 setup, and plenty of speed.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 12:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Oppo is preparing to launch its new Reno15 series soon, and the lineup is expected to include three models: the Reno15, Reno15 Pro, and Reno15 Pro Max. A new leak has now revealed key details about one of the models after it appeared on the Geekbench website. 

The test results give us a closer look at the phone’s performance, chipset, and memory setup, showing that Oppo is ready to deliver strong performance with its next release.

Oppo Reno15 Geekbench Score & Processor Information

According to a leak shared by X user Anvin, one of the Reno15 models was recently spotted running on Geekbench. The listing shows that the phone achieved a single-core score of 1,668 and a multi-core score of 6,274, which suggests powerful performance for a mid-premium smartphone.

The device is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8450 chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM. This combination indicates that the phone will handle multitasking, gaming, and heavy app usage with ease. 

The benchmark entry also confirms that the Reno15 will run on Android 16, customised with Oppo’s ColorOS 16 right out of the box.

While the exact model name tested on Geekbench wasn’t confirmed, reports suggest it could be either the Oppo Reno15 or Oppo Reno15 Pro, as the top-end Reno15 Pro Max is rumoured to feature the more advanced Dimensity 9400 processor.

Oppo Reno15 Launch Timeline & Availability

According to leaks, Oppo is expected to officially launch the Reno15 series in China before the end of 2025, with a global rollout planned for early 2026. However, the Pro Max variant might not be released in all markets.

The Reno15 lineup is expected to focus on offering balanced performance, smooth multitasking, and a clean software experience with ColorOS 16. 

While full details about pricing, camera setup, and battery capacity have not been revealed yet, the Geekbench appearance confirms that Oppo is getting closer to officially introducing its next Reno series.

With these early test results, the Oppo Reno15 series seems ready to bring strong performance and updated features to users in 2025.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 04 Nov 2025 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
