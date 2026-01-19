JioHotstar’s Rs 79 Plan Looks Cheap, But SonyLIV Still Takes The Budget Cake

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





JioHotstar has announced new subscription plans for users joining from January 28. The entry point now starts at Rs 79 per month for mobile viewers. The change adds monthly options across all tiers and separates Hollywood content for budget plans. Existing subscribers will not be affected. The company says the move reflects how people watch today, some on phones, others on TVs at home.

While JioHotstar is offering more flexibility, the pricing also brings attention to other low-cost options in the market, especially SonyLIV, which still remains cheaper for mobile-only users.

JioHotstar Rs 79 Plan Explained For New Users

The JioHotstar Rs 79 plan is meant only for mobile users. It allows streaming on one mobile device at a time and shows ads. Users get access to almost everything on the platform: Indian shows, movies, sports, kids' content, originals, and live events.

Hollywood content is not included in this base plan. If someone wants English movies and international series, they need to pay an extra Rs 49 every month. This makes the total cost Rs 128.

So, while the entry price looks low, users who enjoy Hollywood content will end up paying more. The plan clearly separates Indian and international content. It suits people who mainly watch on their phone and are fine with ads.

It also works for users who want to control their spending month by month instead of paying a full year in advance.

JioHotstar Rs 79 Plan Vs SonyLIV Mobile Plan

When compared with SonyLIV’s mobile-only plan, JioHotstar is not the cheapest option. SonyLIV offers a full-year mobile plan for Rs 699, which comes to around Rs 58 per month.

This plan already includes shows, movies, sports, and Hollywood content. It also supports offline downloads and works on one mobile device at a time.

JioHotstar’s Rs 79 plan becomes costlier if Hollywood content is added. At Rs 128 per month, it goes well above SonyLIV’s effective monthly price.

The difference lies in structure. SonyLIV keeps things simple with one yearly payment and fixed access. JioHotstar breaks content into layers and gives users the choice to add more.

For budget-focused users who only watch on mobile, SonyLIV remains the cheaper option. JioHotstar offers flexibility, but it comes at a higher monthly cost once add-ons are included.