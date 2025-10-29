Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyiPhone 18 Leaks: Apple Bidding A Goodbye To Camera Control Button? Enters Pressure Sensing

Apple may ditch the touch sensor in the iPhone 18’s Camera Control button to focus on pressure-based controls, a small change with big design benefits.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple seems to be changing how the Camera Control button will work in the upcoming iPhone 18 series. The current button on iPhone 17 models uses two layers: one to sense touch and another to sense pressure. The touch part feels your taps or swipes, while the pressure part checks how hard you press. 

But a new leak says Apple now plans to remove the touch-sensing layer and keep only the pressure one. This means the iPhone 18 will have a simpler and smarter button.

iPhone 18 Camera Control Button May Drop Touch Feature

According to a leak on Weibo by Instant Digital, Apple will rely only on pressure sensors for the new Camera Control button. 

These sensors can still tell the difference between a light tap, a firm press, or even a small swipe. It’s the same kind of setup used in some Android phones like the OPPO X8 Ultra and Vivo X200 Ultra.


iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple Bidding A Goodbye To Camera Control Button? Enters Pressure Sensing

This new design is not about cutting features but about saving cost and making the button stronger. 

MacRumors reports that the current button on iPhone 17 is expensive to make and even more costly to repair. 

By using just one sensor, Apple can keep the button smooth, fast, and easier to maintain. You will still get all the camera controls you need for quick shots and zooms.

Future iPhones Could Use New Haptic Tech

The same leak also hints that future iPhones may use a new type of ceramic called piezoelectric material. 

It can give small, focused vibrations when you press the button, making it feel more real. This could be part of Apple’s long-term plan to bring solid-state buttons that don’t physically move but still feel like they do.

The iPhone 18 Air, Pro, Pro Max, and foldable are expected in September 2026, while the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e may launch in 2027.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 29 Oct 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
