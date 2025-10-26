iPhone 18 Leaks: Will Apple Break Its September Launch Tradition? Here’s Everything We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple is reportedly planning some big changes to how it releases iPhones in the coming years. Instead of the usual September launch for the standard model, the company may move it to the first half of the year, while saving higher-end and foldable models for later. According to a report from MacRumors, this shift will include a new "e" version alongside the regular iPhone 18.

Apple’s goal seems to be refreshing the lineup and celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iPhone in style, making the schedule more exciting for fans worldwide.

iPhone 18 & iPhone 18e Launch Date

As per MacRumors, Apple will likely release the iPhone 18e and standard iPhone 18 sometime in the first half of 2027.

Later in the year, we could see a new iPhone Air, iPhone 20 Pro, iPhone 20 Pro Max, and the second-generation foldable iPhone. There’s a good chance Apple will skip the “iPhone 19” name, similar to how it skipped “iPhone 9” in 2017.

The idea is to spread out launches so fans have something new to look forward to throughout the year, not just in the usual September window.

This new timing might also make it easier for Apple to manage production and avoid shortages, giving buyers a smoother purchasing experience.

Why Apple Is Adjusting iPhone Launch Timing

The new schedule is also aimed at balancing demand. Sources shared with MacRumors say panel orders for 2026 will drop by around 20 million units because no iPhone 18 will be released that year.

Over time, Apple expects foldable iPhones to help fill the gap. Analysts like Ming-Chi Kuo think launching devices in both halves of the year will prevent a holiday-season crunch and keep sales more steady.

By spreading out launches, Apple can also experiment with new features, give marketing campaigns more space, and give customers time to enjoy one device before the next hits the market.

Overall, the approach is meant to make iPhone releases feel fresh and give customers more options throughout the year.