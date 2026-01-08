iPhone 17 Pro Is Now Rs 26,000 Cheaper: Here’s How You Can Get This Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





If you’ve been holding back on buying the iPhone 17 Pro because of its price, Amazon now has a few offers that make the deal easier on the pocket. While the phone is still listed at its official price of Rs 1,34,900, the real savings come through bank offers, No-Cost EMI options, and exchange benefits.

New iPhones rarely get discounts so early, so this deal stands out for buyers who were planning to upgrade from an older Pro model.

iPhone 17 Pro Price Drop On Amazon

The iPhone 17 Pro is currently listed on Amazon at its full price of Rs 1,34,900 for the 256GB variant. There is no direct price cut, but the offers available make the phone more affordable overall. One of the biggest benefits comes from the No-Cost EMI option. This helps buyers save more than Rs 6,000 in interest, reducing the real amount paid over time.

On top of that, there is an exchange offer for users who already own older Apple Pro models. If you have devices like the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max, you can get up to Rs 20,000 off through exchange. When this exchange benefit is combined with the EMI savings, the total advantage goes up to nearly Rs 26,000.

Even though the price tag on paper stays the same, these offers clearly lower the burden for buyers. For people planning to upgrade from an older Pro iPhone, this deal makes the timing feel much better than usual.

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications & Features

The iPhone 17 Pro is Apple’s latest premium smartphone, and it focuses heavily on performance and display quality. It comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display and a 120Hz refresh rate. This makes everyday use feel smooth, whether you are scrolling, watching videos, or gaming.

At the core, the phone runs on the A19 Pro chip. This powerful processor easily handles tasks like 4K video recording, photo editing, and heavy multitasking without slowing down. Everything feels fast and responsive.

The camera setup is another strong point. The phone has a triple 48-megapixel rear camera system that captures sharp, detailed, and colourful photos. For selfies and videos, the 18-megapixel front camera performs very well, especially in low-light conditions.

Overall, if you were waiting for the right moment to buy the iPhone 17 Pro, these Amazon offers make it one of the better chances to go for it without paying the full effective cost.